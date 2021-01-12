 

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. Announces Pricing of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 04:07  |  17   |   |   

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "ENFAU" beginning January 12, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its common stock and warrants will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols ''ENFA'' and ''ENFAW,'' respectively.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus on businesses in the media and entertainment industries.

Cowen and Company, LLC and Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, email: postSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, telephone: 833-297-2926; or Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, telephone: 612-334-6300 or by email at prospectus@chlm.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 11, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. a Delaware corporation, is a blank check company newly formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's management team is led by Emiliano Calemzuk, Chief Executive Officer, Michael Del Nin, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Adam Rothstein, Executive Chairman.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. Announces Pricing of $250 Million Initial Public Offering 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
PolarityTE Announces Formation of Strategic Review Committee
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity