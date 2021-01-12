 

XPeng Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Banks for RMB12.8 Billion Credit Facilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 04:45  |  51   |   |   

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, announced it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with leading domestic banks at a signing ceremony held today in Guangzhou, China, pursuant to which it will secure a credit line of RMB12.8 billion with an extensive range of credit facilities (the “Agreement”).

Under the terms of the Agreement, five domestic commercial banks including the Agricultural Bank of China, the Bank of China, China Construction Bank, China CITIC Bank and Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank, will provide credit facilities to support the Company’s business operations and expansion of its manufacturing, sales and service capabilities. These facilities will help the Company optimize the efficiency of its cash management, cost control and other corporate functions.

The strategic cooperation with leading banks further diversifies The Company’s funding channels, underscoring its solid business fundamentals and growth prospects.

The Company is developing rapidly following its successful $900 million pre-IPO fundraising and $1.7 billion IPO in August 2020.

  • In December 2020, the Company completed its first public follow-on offering, raising approximately $2.5 billion.
  • In November 2020, the Company’s second manufacturing base broke ground in Guangzhou, making it the first Chinese start-up EV maker with two self-owned factories.
  • XPeng’s physical sales & service network has expanded into 58 cities with 116 retail sales stores and 50 service centers, as of September 30, 2020.
  • The number of XPeng-branded supercharging stations has expanded to 135, covering 50 cities, as of September 30, 2020.
  • Free supercharging services are provided to XPeng customers at 670 supercharging stations across 100 Chinese cities, since the free-to-use supercharging program was launched in September 2020.
  • The Company delivered a total of 27,041 vehicles in 2020 with a fast-growing customer base that has reached over 40,000.
  • The Company’s third production model – a new Smart EV sedan slated for official launch and customer delivery in 2021 – will be equipped with lidar technology, representing a major breakthrough in the mass production deployment of the cutting-edge autonomous driving technology.
  • In December 2020, the Company delivered the first batch of 100 G3 smart SUVs to customers in Norway, representing a milestone for its international business.

“Looking ahead, 2021 presents us with exciting opportunities. We believe the strategic collaboration with these leading financial institutions will enable us to further accelerate growth by building upon our core strengths. With our unwavering commitment to technology innovation and customer services, we look forward to bringing compelling EV experience tailored to our consumers,” said He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of the Company.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.

XPeng (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XPeng Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Banks for RMB12.8 Billion Credit Facilities XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, announced it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with leading domestic banks at a signing ceremony held today in Guangzhou, China, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
PolarityTE Announces Formation of Strategic Review Committee
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Marktkompass: 13.800 DAX fester | FOXCONN | HYUNDAi | NIO | XPENG | China-ADRs | ASTRAZENECA
04.01.21
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
29.12.20
Investments: BYD, Royal Helium, Xpeng – Nutzen Sie diese Chance!
21.12.20
Xpeng liefert intelligenten G3 Elektro-SUV an erste Kunden in Norwegen aus und beschleunigt damit seine Pläne zur Erschließung des europäischen Markts
21.12.20
Xpeng Delivers G3 Smart Electric SUV to First Customers in Norway, Stepping Up Plans for European Market
15.12.20
Nvidia, Intuitive, Netflix, The Trade Desk, Velodyne, Xpeng, AMD, Baidu, Apple, Moderna - Opening Bell
14.12.20
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
143
XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
13.11.20
23
XPENG (XPEV) Börsenkonkurrenz für TSLA und NIO?