Sales growth of 3.4% in local currencies for 2020 – strong Q4 increase of 5.5%

Sales increase of 3.4% in local currencies – 2020 sales at CHF 7.88 billion (–2.9% in CHF)

Strong growth of 5.5% in the fourth quarter (organic: 4.1%)

Completion of acquisition of Adeplast (Romania), takeover of Modern Waterproofing Group (Egypt), expansion of partnership with CiDRA Concrete Systems (United States)

Establishment of new factories in Colombia and China, alongside factory expansions in the United Arab Emirates, France, and Switzerland

For 2020, Sika is anticipating an over-proportional increase in EBIT and an EBIT margin of around 14%

Confirmation of 2023 strategic targets for sustainable, profitable growth

2020 was a year characterized by the deep-rooted challenges caused all around the world by COVID-19. Lockdowns – in many cases prolonged – in most of the hundred countries in which Sika is active resulted in significant restrictions on construction activity. Thanks to its strong market position and the swift, targeted implementation of measures, Sika was able to record solid sales figures despite the significant repercussions of the global pandemic. The company’s growth trajectory was extended with a rise in sales of 3.4% in local currencies. The acquisition effect amounted to 7.2% and contributed to the sales increase accordingly. A strongly negative currency effect (–6.3%) caused sales in Swiss francs to decline by 2.9% to CHF 7.88 billion, which includes a negative currency impact of around CHF 500 million. When the fourth quarter is viewed in isolation, Sika achieved a strong growth in local currencies of some 5.5% (organic: 4.1%).

Paul Schuler, Chief Executive Officer: “The 2020 fiscal year was overshadowed by the global coronavirus pandemic, which had a number of serious repercussions for the construction and automotive sectors. Thanks to the strong motivation of our employees and their pronounced customer focus, Sika managed to perform successfully in this highly challenging market environment and achieve above-average results. We remain very well positioned in what is still a difficult environment – thanks to our innovative products and solutions, as well as to our employees, who continue to deliver their utmost even in times such as these. On behalf of Group Management, I would like to thank our global workforce of 25,000 people for the tremendous dedication they have shown and for the unique way they identify with our company.”