Zepp To Debut and Wow Consumers Worldwide at CES 2021

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp, a professional brand focused on digital health management, is exhibiting at CES 2021 for the first time this year. At CES 2021, an all-digital event, Zepp will be showcasing its ambitious brand vision and latest editions in its smartwatch series – Zepp Z, the flagship model, along with the Zepp E Square and Zepp E Circle. Join Zepp at the all-digital CES 2021 from January 12 by searching Zepp at https://digital.ces.tech/exhibitors.

Impressive expansion and innovation

In just four months since their debut in August 2020, Zepp smartwatches have entered the market in more than 20 countries in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, and are also available from the Zepp website and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.

Zepp was founded in Silicon Valley in 2010 and quickly created waves in the North American exercise market by using a unique wearable sensor device to monitor and analyze exercise data.

In 2020, Zepp transformed itself, and has made personalized health management its mission. Powered by a belief in the role human-centered technology can play in self-improvement, Zepp is leveraging the potential of the Internet of Things, powered by AI algorithmic systems to develop powerful hardware, software and data analysis capabilities. Zepp helps people manage health and well-being, from traditional health and exercise monitoring to analysis of early health status warnings.



Dedicated to helping people enjoy a fulfilling life

Zepp researches all aspects of health, and in November 2020 Zepp co-released the Global Sleep Study, with the World Sleep Society. The study addressed concerns that COVID-19 lockdowns were changing people's sleeping patterns. Respondents to the Global Sleep Study reported they were losing sleep due to pandemic-induced worries and were eager to improve their sleep quality. Zepp's products and programs help users track their sleep and embark on a journey towards healthier sleep. Many of the study's respondents agreed that listening to calming music can help with sleep so Zepp now gives users an option to create a personalized lullaby for enhanced sleep.