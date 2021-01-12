 

Zepp To Debut and Wow Consumers Worldwide at CES 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 06:00  |  82   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp, a professional brand focused on digital health management, is exhibiting at CES 2021 for the first time this year. At CES 2021, an all-digital event, Zepp will be showcasing its ambitious brand vision and latest editions in its smartwatch series – Zepp Z, the flagship model, along with the Zepp E Square and Zepp E Circle. Join Zepp at the all-digital CES 2021 from January 12 by searching Zepp at https://digital.ces.tech/exhibitors.

Join Zepp at the All-Digital CES 2021

Impressive expansion and innovation
 In just four months since their debut in August 2020, Zepp smartwatches have entered the market in more than 20 countries in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, and are also available from the Zepp website and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.

Zepp was founded in Silicon Valley in 2010 and quickly created waves in the North American exercise market by using a unique wearable sensor device to monitor and analyze exercise data.

In 2020, Zepp transformed itself, and has made personalized health management its mission. Powered by a belief in the role human-centered technology can play in self-improvement, Zepp is leveraging the potential of the Internet of Things, powered by AI algorithmic systems to develop powerful hardware, software and data analysis capabilities. Zepp helps people manage health and well-being, from traditional health and exercise monitoring to analysis of early health status warnings.

Dedicated to helping people enjoy a fulfilling life
Zepp researches all aspects of health, and in November 2020 Zepp co-released the Global Sleep Study, with the World Sleep Society. The study addressed concerns that COVID-19 lockdowns were changing people's sleeping patterns. Respondents to the Global Sleep Study reported they were losing sleep due to pandemic-induced worries and were eager to improve their sleep quality. Zepp's products and programs help users track their sleep and embark on a journey towards healthier sleep. Many of the study's respondents agreed that listening to calming music can help with sleep so Zepp now gives users an option to create a personalized lullaby for enhanced sleep.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zepp To Debut and Wow Consumers Worldwide at CES 2021 LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Zepp, a professional brand focused on digital health management, is exhibiting at CES 2021 for the first time this year. At CES 2021, an all-digital event, Zepp will be showcasing its ambitious brand vision …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
TechNovus announces Artificial Intelligence powered body measurement platform
Mercado Bitcoin teams up with Moss and leads the way in offsetting carbon emissions with Blockchain
Ketogenix Review: Safe Ketosis Weight Loss Diet Pills Supplement
Rubber Gloves Market Size Worth $22.1 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 14.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Surge Copper Resumes Drilling at Ootsa and Expands Drill Program
Bermuda Stock Exchange Reports Record-Breaking Success for 2020
BioInvent streamlines agreement on anti-FcγRllB antibody, BI-1206, ahead of Phase I/II data
Urinary Catheters Market Size Worth $7.94 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
vivo Announces Comprehensive Developer Platform Upgrades at VDC 2020
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments