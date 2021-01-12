DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Funds/Acquisition Encavis Asset Management AG realises 53 MW wind farm portfolio in Germany for special fund 12.01.2021 / 06:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Encavis Asset Management AG realises 53 MW wind farm portfolio

in Germany for special fund

Neubiberg, January 12, 2021 - Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), a 100% subsidiary of SDAX-listed ENCAVIS AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, Stock Exchange Initial: ECV), based in Neubiberg near Munich, has implemented the acquisition of another German wind farm portfolio for the Luxembourg-based special fund Encavis Infrastructure II (EIF II). The special fund, which is offered exclusively by BayernLB and specially designed for banks and savings banks, is administered by the service KVG HANSAINVEST LUX S.A.

The four plants, located in the regions Northrhine-Westfalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, provide 41,000 households annually with green electricity and save 51,000 tonnes of harmful CO 2 . The total generation capacity of the plants adds up to 53 megawatts (MW). The wind farms were developed and realised by the renewable energy company BayWa r.e.

Against the background of complex approval processes and high political requirements and standards, the acquisition of German wind farms which are already connected to the grid is a rare opportunity that requires an excellent industry network. "Large transactions in the wind energy are hard to find in Germany and require a lot of specialist expertise and strong partnerships," Karsten Mieth, Speaker of the Board of Encavis Asset Management, welcomes the successful transaction.

More than 50 local savings banks have signed the EIF II and are currently invested for almost two-thirds in German wind and solar parks and one third in wind and solar parks in France, the Netherlands and Finland.

About Encavis Asset Management AG:



Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energies. The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments.

Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) and, as part of the Encavis Group, benefits from their many years of experience and a broad industry network.



Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energies in Europe. The Company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and nine other European countries. The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently exceeds 2.6 gigawatts (GW).

Encavis AG is a signatory of both UN Global Compact and UN PRI and the environmental, social and governance performance has been rated by ISS ESG and MSCI ESG, two of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS ESG Prime-Label und MSCI Rating A.

Please visit our website www.encavis-am.com for additional information.



Contact:



Encavis AG

Tanja Van den Wouwer

Head of Sustainability & Communications

Tel.: + 49 89 44230 6025

E-Mail: tanja.van_den_wouwer@encavis.com

