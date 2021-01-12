 

Barbara Antonia Knoflach proposed as a member of the Swiss Prime Site Board of Directors

Barbara Antonia Knoflach proposed as a member of the Swiss Prime Site Board of Directors

Olten, 12 January 2021

The Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site proposes Barbara Antonia Knoflach for election to the Board at the Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2021. Barbara Antonia Knoflach was born in 1965 and is Austrian. Until 2019 she was Global Head of BNP Paribas Real Estate Investment Management (REIM) and Deputy CEO BNP Paribas Real Estate S.A. in Paris. Prior to that, she worked in the financial hub of Frankfurt in various management positions. At SEB Asset Management, BfG Bank and Deutsche Bank she gained many years of experience in the real estate industry as well as in finance and asset management.

Barbara Antonia Knoflach graduated in economics from the University of Applied Sciences in Mainz in 1986. Among other engagements, she was a member of the presidium of the ZIA (Zentraler Immobilien Ausschuss e.V.) in Berlin and is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS). She is also the founder or co-founder of various platforms such as LifeWorkSpace, DealEvolution and tinyBE which focus on real estate, sustainability, innovation and future trends.

Due to her diverse entrepreneurial experience and international network, she is ideally qualified as a member of the Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2021 will be published together with the Annual Report 2020 on 25 February 2021.

Swiss Prime Site
Swiss Prime Site AG is the leading listed real estate company in Switzerland. Its high-quality real estate is worth approximately CHF 12 billion and consists of properties with good value retention in prime locations, which predominantly comprise office and retail floor space. Swiss Prime Site Immobilien AG invests in high-quality buildings and land, which together with conversion and development of entire areas form the company's core business. Among the property-related group companies, Switzerland's leading premium department store Jelmoli in central Zurich and at Zurich airport has a retail floor space of around 24 000 m2. This includes third-party shop-in-shop concepts and its own formats. Wincasa is the biggest and most important integral real estate service provider in Switzerland and an ideal complement to Swiss Prime Site's core business. The company's innovative services portfolio encompasses the entire property life cycle. Assets under management amount to CHF 71.2 billion. Swiss Prime Site Solutions is an asset manager focused on the property sector. The business develops tailor-made services and investment products for third-party clients and has assets under management of CHF 2.3 billion.

