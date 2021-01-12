Barbara Antonia Knoflach proposed as a member of the Swiss Prime Site Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site proposes Barbara Antonia Knoflach for election to the Board at the Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2021. Barbara Antonia Knoflach was born in 1965 and is Austrian. Until 2019 she was Global Head of BNP Paribas Real Estate Investment Management (REIM) and Deputy CEO BNP Paribas Real Estate S.A. in Paris. Prior to that, she worked in the financial hub of Frankfurt in various management positions. At SEB Asset Management, BfG Bank and Deutsche Bank she gained many years of experience in the real estate industry as well as in finance and asset management.

Barbara Antonia Knoflach graduated in economics from the University of Applied Sciences in Mainz in 1986. Among other engagements, she was a member of the presidium of the ZIA (Zentraler Immobilien Ausschuss e.V.) in Berlin and is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS). She is also the founder or co-founder of various platforms such as LifeWorkSpace, DealEvolution and tinyBE which focus on real estate, sustainability, innovation and future trends.

Due to her diverse entrepreneurial experience and international network, she is ideally qualified as a member of the Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2021 will be published together with the Annual Report 2020 on 25 February 2021.