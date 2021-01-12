 

EQS-Adhoc Implenia is building a research campus for Empa Eawag in Dübendorf

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.01.2021, 07:00  |  44   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Implenia is building a research campus for Empa Eawag in Dübendorf

12-Jan-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New structures include a laboratory building, a multi-function building and a multi-storey car park | Contract worth around CHF 56 million

Dietlikon, 12 January 2021 - Implenia is building phase one of the new Empa campus in Dübendorf. The contract is worth around CHF 56 million. Construction begins in spring 2021 with completion scheduled for autumn 2023.

In the designs by SAM Architekten, winning a two-stage full-service project competition, phase one construction includes a new laboratory building, a multi-function building and a multi-storey car park. The architecture of these buildings is functionally elegant and gracefully restrained.

With 23 new lab rooms and 29 offices in a compact design with high structural dynamism, the laboratory building also has multi-function spaces on the ground floor. The multi-function building offers 1,000 m² of office space in a core and shell build. The ground floor includes space for food service and a loggia facing the campus plaza. The volume of the laboratory building is just under 40,000 m3, while the office building and parking garage are just under 53,000 m3. The parking garage has more than 260 spaces and can accommodate the Empa fleet with E charging station, garage and car wash area. It also has a reserved area for future use, possibly by a third party, e.g. sale as retail space for the campus and neighbourhood. The new buildings on the Empa Campus will be Minergie-P-Eco certified, and the sub-structure of the multi-storey car park uses an innovative hybrid construction technique. The entire project is being planned using BIM, while execution will follow Lean Construction methods.

Seite 1 von 3
Implenia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Implenia is building a research campus for Empa Eawag in Dübendorf EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Implenia is building a research campus for Empa Eawag in Dübendorf 12-Jan-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
DGAP-News: DEAG plant Delisting: Delisting-Übernahmeangebot vereinbart
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-WpÜG: Kontrollerlangung / Zielgesellschaft: SMT Scharf AG; Bieter: Shareholder Value Beteiligungen ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces successful issuance of €600 million 1.625% perpetual notes and launched ...
DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-News: MorphoSys präsentiert auf der 39. jährlichen J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: Musai ...
DGAP-DD: METRO AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
DGAP-News: Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Implenia baut Forschungscampus für Empa Eawag in Dübendorf (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia baut Forschungscampus für Empa Eawag in Dübendorf
05.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Implenia gewinnt Grossauftrag für A7-Tunnel Altona in Hamburg (deutsch)
05.01.21
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins major order for A7 Altona Tunnel in Hamburg
05.01.21
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia gewinnt Grossauftrag für A7-Tunnel Altona in Hamburg
18.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Implenia veräussert die Tüchler Ausbau GmbH in Österreich (deutsch)
18.12.20
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia veräussert die Tüchler Ausbau GmbH in Österreich
18.12.20
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia sells Tüchler Ausbau GmbH in Austria
14.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Implenia gewinnt Gesamtleistungswettbewerb und Auftrag für Sanierung von UBS Paradeplatz als Totalunternehmer (deutsch)
14.12.20
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins full-service-provider competition and contract to renovate UBS Paradeplatz as total contractor

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
5
IMPLENIA 2020 - Werden die alten Höchstkurse aus 2018 wieder erreicht?