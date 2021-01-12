 

EQS-News W5 Group closes innovative living transactions with a total capitalization of $800 million in 2020

W5 Group closes innovative living transactions with a total capitalization of $800 million in 2020

W5 Group closes innovative living transactions with a total capitalization of $800 million in 2020

Miami (Florida, USA), January 12, 2021 - W5 Group (www.w5-group.com) is pleased to announce the closing of real estate transactions in the US with a total market capitalization of approximately $800 million during 2020. The properties, all in the innovative living sector, feature 2,535 beds and Gross Square Footage of 1.3M. W5 Group is a single-family investment office focused on innovative investments in the residential real estate space. W5 Group targets equity, preferred equity, or mezzanine investments of $20 million or greater in ground-up developments and existing assets/portfolios in innovative real estate sectors including multifamily, student housing, single-family rentals, co-living and micro-apartments in major urban and high-growth markets in the US.

W5 Group has a long-term investment horizon and was an active investor in US real estate in 2020. Notable transactions included: a 602-bedroom, ground-up student housing development located at the University of Central Florida, Orlando, Florida; i5 Union Market a newly built 318 unit 12 story building located in the heart of D.C.'s Union Market district, Washington; the acquisition of a discounted performing loan secured by a 430-unit luxury, newly built multifamily building in Brooklyn, New York; a 217-bedroom, ground-up multifamily development in the heart of Wynwood, Miami; and a 691-bed, ground-up student housing development near a major university campus in Washington, D.C.

"Despite the difficult operating environment due to the pandemic, we were successfully active in the United States last year. I expect us to be even more active in 2021 and beyond", said Ralph Winter, principal and founder of W5 Group.


About W5 Group LLC
Established in 2009, W5 Group is the single-family office of prominent European real estate investor and entrepreneur Ralph Winter. W5 Group has investment teams in US and Europe with offices in New York, Miami, and Switzerland. Ralph Winter was a pioneer in student housing and micro apartments in Europe where he amassed a large-scale portfolio of over 40,000 beds. W5 Group seeks long-term value creation and invests across asset classes and capital structures with a focus primarily on innovative residential investments in multifamily, student housing, single-family rentals and micro-apartments. W5 Group has permanent capital and seeks to create enduring value and long-term partnerships with high quality operating partners. Ralph Winter is also a founder of 777 Capital Partners, an investment boutique for off-market deals in the innovative residential and commercial real estate segments in the DACH region in Europe.

For more information about W5 Group see our website at www.w5-group.com


Pressekontakt
Omaar Yemini
Head of Operations
M +1 (786) 487 9609
o.yemini@w5-group.com


