 

SoftwareONE acquires Optimum Consulting, a market-leading SAP cloud technology expert in the United States

SoftwareONE acquires Optimum Consulting, a market-leading SAP cloud technology expert in the United States

12.01.2021

Media Release

SoftwareONE acquires Optimum Consulting, a market-leading SAP cloud technology expert in the United States

Stans, Switzerland, 12 January 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that it has acquired Optimum Consulting, an SAP-certified technology consulting company. Optimum Consulting provides solutions and managed services for customers seeking to migrate and efficiently run their SAP environment in the public cloud. The acquisition expands and strengthens SoftwareONE's global SAP cloud capabilities in the United States.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky (USA) and with operations in India, Optimum Consulting (www.optimumconsulting.us) provides comprehensive SAP-related services and solutions mainly to US customers, some of which with global operations. This ranges from consulting to implementation and managed services in the digital transformation journey of SAP on-premise solution to SAP S/4HANA run on public cloud hyperscale platforms, such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud.

Ashley Gaare, President of North America, said "We welcome Optimum's over 50 SAP technology experts, who will significantly strengthen and extend our SAP cloud capabilities in the United States. Joining forces with our global SAP technology practice team we will help drive customers' business transformation from on-premise to the cloud, an area where we see accelerated growth over the next couple of years."

"Through this acquisition SoftwareONE continues to build out its worldwide SAP services capability - now enabled in over 27 countries - to meet today's rising needs of customers for efficient SAP solutions. SoftwareONE addresses their challenges and is supporting them in adopting optimal hyperscaler platforms and S/4HANA," according to Daniel DaVinci, global owner of SoftwareONE's SAP services business.

