 

SOLUTIONS 30 SIGNS A €210 MILLION CONTRACT WITH TIM (TELECOM ITALIA)

This contract will be operated by an alliance led by Solutions 30 who will provide 60% of the services.

 

TIM (Telecom Italia) has entrusted Solutions 30, with deploying its FTTH network in Piedmont and Aosta Valley. Worth €210 million over 5 years, this contract is part of the vast project to create a single fiber-optic network in Italy.

In September 2020, TIM had launched a series of regional calls for tenders to select the service providers that will deploy its future FTTH network. Solutions 30 was selected as the partner in Piedmont and Aosta Valley and has been awarded a €210 million contract effective today and lasting 5 years. In order to operate this contract in the most efficient way, Solutions 30 has created an alliance with Elecnor, one of the leading Spanish industrial groups in the infrastructure, renewable energy, and new technology sectors. Within the framework of this alliance, Solutions 30 will provide and invoice 60% of the services.

This contract opens up a new development phase for Solutions 30 in Italy.

We would like to thank Telecom Italia for their trust and are very pleased to partner with them on such a key project in Italy-both in terms of its scope and strategic nature for the country,” states Ruggero Fortis, CEO of Solutions 30 Italy. “Solutions 30’s expertise in deploying fiber optics, gained on the French and Spanish markets, bolstered our candidacy and demonstrated our ability to serve our customers efficiently. At present, we are ready to embark on the implementation phase.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 11,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.
Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com  

Contact

Analysts/investors:  Nathalie Boumendil | Tel: +33 6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com
Press: Samuel Beaupain | Tel: + 352 2 777 4210 | media.relations@solutions30.com  
Image 7: Leslie Jung | +44 7818 641803 | ljung@image7.fr
Flore Larger | +33 6 33 13 41 50 | flarger@image7.fr         
Charlotte Le Barbier | +33 6 78 37 27 60 | clebarbier@image7.fr

21.12.20
Solutions 30: UNIT-T WINS A MAJOR CONTRACT WITH FLUVIUS FOR THE DEPLOYMENT OF SMART METERS IN FLANDERS (BELGIUM)
19.12.20
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
18.12.20
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
18.12.20
Solutions 30: SHAREHOLDING NOTIFICATION
16.12.20
Marktkompass: 13.480 DAX fester | KLÖCKNER | DT. BÖRSE | SOLUTIONS 30
14.12.20
Solutions 30: trading resumption
14.12.20
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and Misleading Information

