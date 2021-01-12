 

Atos to acquire In Fidem to reinforce its cybersecurity position in the North American market

Paris, January 12, 2021 – Atos today announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire In Fidem, a Canada-based specialized cybersecurity consulting firm. This acquisition will reinforce Atos’ position as the #3 worldwide cybersecurity services leader1 and in particular enhance its North America cybersecurity services capabilities by bringing experienced consultants to the Atos team.

Consistent with its targeted acquisition strategy, the operation will expand Atos’ client portfolio and established expertise in cybersecurity services in Canada. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Montréal with offices in Québec City and Ottawa, In Fidem has expertise in cloud security, digital identity, risk management, security operations, digital forensics and cyber breach response. It is a leading player in the Canadian market and has a proven track-record of successfully addressing large private and public organizations’ digital security challenges. In Fidem will bring its network of more than 100 highly skilled specialists to the Atos cybersecurity team.

This acquisition reinforces our position in a fast-growing cybersecurity market and is a key addition to our current cybersecurity business in North America. In Fidem’s strong long-standing client relationships will bring added value to our teams. We’re excited to unite our expertise with that of In Fidem and see many synergies between our teams and business approach” said Pierre Barnabé, Senior Executive Vice-President, Head of Big Data & Cybersecurity at Atos.
        
“This strategic move will enable our customers to benefit from Atos’ extensive expertise, global presence and its leading rankings in Managed Security Services. We’re convinced that the combined capabilities of our portfolio and expertise with that of Atos’ will bring added value to our clients. We look forward to the next steps in our journey together” said Matthieu Chouinard, CEO of In Fidem.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in Q1 2021.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 73 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

