 

Alexander Mann Solutions Rebrands as AMS to Lead New World of Work

Company introduces workforce dexterity to allow companies to evolve their teams in the ever-changing world of work

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Mann Solutions has changed its name to AMS as the company rebrands to better reflect the new ways of work. Coining the new approach workforce dexterity, the global total workforce solutions firm will help its clients build, reshape, and optimise their workforces, enabling them to reconfigure their talent and teams when faced with increased demands, new opportunities, and constant change. 

AMS Logo

"The workforce has evolved; how businesses manage this change will be the difference between success and stagnation," said David Leigh, AMS chief executive officer. "Our clients are building for the future, and this means being boundless and global. We are helping them create workforces that are built faster, flex easily, and are quantified by skills, not heads."

Leigh continued. "We are proud of our heritage, having pioneered the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) industry 25 years ago, evolving to add contingent and advisory services, and today offering a total workforce solutions partner that integrates all these pieces. We are now pioneering workforce dexterity. It's what the market demands and what companies need." 

Enter Workforce Dexterity

The pace of technological and social change has accelerated, creating new challenges for organisations managing their workforces. With the future uncertain and changing quickly at the same time, companies need to design workforces differently. This led AMS to develop workforce dexterity, an approach that allows companies to reconfigure their workforce for every opportunity, equipping them to anticipate and pivot in the face of change.

Based on its unique knowledge of the market, AMS understands that the workforce of now mandates a seamless mix of permanent and contingent employees alongside robots and technology. People are flexing by reskilling and upskilling in order to meet rapidly shifting market and job demands. Consequently, AMS has built its concept of workforce dexterity on four pillars:

  • Fluidity: bringing together a fluid mix of people, skills, and technology, with the flexibility to power a business through tomorrow's demands in real time
  • Diversity: a unique approach to combining a diversity of perspectives, skills, experiences, and roles to accelerate innovation and success
  • Resilience: working to create a boundless organisation, with a resilient workforce of people and skills that can take on challenges, then evolve and thrive in the face of uncertainty
  • Differentiation: beyond acquiring great people, extending capabilities with the right programs and technology to reach beyond competitors

AMS and its clients are acutely aware of how technology is impacting human capital and are at the forefront of thinking differently about how to respond to the new world of work. AMS has added these key client insights to its own deep understanding of the global skills economy, world-class technology, and keen analytics to deliver its new global solutions.

The new visual identity of the AMS brand is represented in an algorithm-driven motion graphic that captures the ebb and flow of today's talent. A beautiful and data-driven representation of how the workforce is changing, it reflects the fluidity, resiliency, diversity, and differentiation of true workforce dexterity. These elements are reflected throughout the new company website, www.WeAreAMS.com.

About AMS

We are AMS. Formerly Alexander Mann Solutions, AMS is a global total workforce solutions firm founded in 1996. We enable organisations to thrive in an age of constant change by building, reshaping, and optimising workforces. We do this through talent acquisition and contingent workforce management, internal mobility and skills development, and talent and technology advisory services. Our solutions are delivered by our 4,500+ experts who live our passionate, bold, and authentic values. The ultimate aim is to help clients around the world, including 100+ blue-chip companies, create workforces that are fluid, resilient, diverse, and differentiated. We call this true workforce dexterity—and we're here to help you achieve it. For more information, visit www.WeAreAMS.com.

