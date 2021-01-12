DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Delivery Hero launches venture capital fund DX Ventures to drive innovation in food, delivery and beyond 12.01.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delivery Hero launches DX Ventures, an independently managed venture capital fund with a mission to support the next generation of global entrepreneurs

DX Ventures's strategy is to invest in founder-led companies that are disrupting a wide variety of traditional industries and provide them with capital to fulfill their vision

DX Ventures has initial capital of EUR 50 million to invest in promising early-stage companies worldwide in the areas of on-demand services, food technology, sustainable innovation, artificial intelligence, fintech and logistics

Berlin, 12 January 2021 ﹣ Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world's leading local delivery platform, today announced the launch of DX Ventures, an independently managed early-stage venture capital fund with a focus on investing in disruptive founder-led companies. DX Ventures currently has initial capital of EUR 50 million to deploy globally and is fully funded by Delivery Hero SE. The fund has a broad mandate to invest across a wide variety of industries, including on-demand services, food technology, sustainable innovation, artificial intelligence, fintech and logistics.

Duncan McIntyre, Managing Director of DX Ventures, said: "Being a family of founders, investing in entrepreneurship is an integral part of Delivery Hero's journey. We understand the opportunities and challenges these startups are facing because we have gone through them ourselves. Delivery Hero has built a strong track record of investing in leading technology companies and gained a deep understanding of the global delivery and food industries. We pride ourselves on being able to offer support to founders and the companies we invest in and guide them on their path to lasting success."