 

BetterLife Provides Shareholder Update and 2021 Product Development Roadmap

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 08:00  |  70   |   |   

VANCOUVER, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VANCOUVER, January 12, 2021 - BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotech focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments in mental disorders and viral infections, is pleased to provide an overview of the Company’s primary plans for this calendar year to develop 3 novel therapeutic products, each addressing significant unmet needs with multi-billion dollar market potential.

“The last 6 months of 2020 have been a very transformational time period for BetterLife, filled with milestones, an appreciating stock price and the development of a future roadmap to increased growth and shareholder value. We are aggressively developing cutting edge next generation psychedelic products, such as TD-0148A, to become a leader in an emerging market with a projected $6.85 billion value by 2027 alone. We are also seeing great progress in our development of AP-003 for the treatment of pandemic respiratory viral infections and AP-001, a cream formulation for the treatment of humanpapilloma virus (HPV).  We are very much looking forward to our meeting with the USFDA in early March. Today, I am proud and excited to share this roadmap for 2021 and beyond with the past, present and future shareholders of our emerging company,” said Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife.

TD-0148A
TD-0148A (2-bromo-lysergic acid diethylamide; 2-bromo-LSD) is an orally administered non-hallucinogenic analog of LSD. BetterLife plans to develop TD-0148A for the treatment of mental disorders such as severe depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and substance dependencies. The Company’s initial clinical focus will be on treatment-resistant depression.

BetterLife is planning to have a pre-IND meeting with the USFDA in Q2 2021, with the goal to file an IND and initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers in this calendar year. Subject to health regulatory authorities’ approvals, the Company is also planning independent investigator studies in parallel with the IND filing to begin in Q1-Q2 2021.

TD-0148A’s patented process allows for cost effective manufacturing of TD-0148A, does not use LSD as a starting point nor generates LSD at any stage in the process. The Company will conduct process development, scale-up and GMP manufacturing of TD-0148A during this calendar year, leading up to the IND. The Company will also conduct the necessary IND-enabling preclinical studies in the same time frame.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BetterLife Provides Shareholder Update and 2021 Product Development Roadmap VANCOUVER, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VANCOUVER, January 12, 2021 - BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotech focused on the development and commercialization of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Biogen to Launch Pioneering Study to Develop Digital Biomarkers of Cognitive Health Using Apple ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Editas Medicine Reports on Recent Progress and Outlook at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board