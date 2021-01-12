 

Cargotec’s MacGregor concludes a settlement agreement on the TTS marine and offshore businesses purchase price

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 08:15  |  58   |   |   

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 12 JANUARY 2021 AT 9:15 EET

Cargotec’s MacGregor concludes a settlement agreement on the TTS marine and offshore businesses purchase price

Further to completion of the acquisition of the marine and offshore businesses of TTS Group ASA (now Nekkar ASA) on 31 July 2019, Cargotec’s MacGregor business area has concluded a settlement agreement with Nekkar after challenging calculation of the purchase price.

The settlement agreement provides for a total payment of 94 MNOK (EUR 9.1 million) to be made by Nekkar to MacGregor in full and final settlement of the disputed purchase price. The payment is net of 8 MNOK (EUR 0.8 million) previously withheld by MacGregor related to the fulfilment of Nekkar tax obligations in China following completion of the acquisition.

The settlement amount will have an approximately EUR 7 million positive impact on MacGregor’s first quarter 2021 operating profit.

For more information please contact:
Michel van Roozendaal, President, MacGregor
Tel: +65 8533 2742; email: michel.van.roozendaal@macgregor.com

Robin Thuillier, Communications Director, MacGregor
Tel: +65 9730 4301; email: robin.thuillier@macgregor.com

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Cargotec Oyi
Tel: +358 408262127; email: hanna-maria.heikkinen@cargotec.com

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com


Cargotec Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cargotec’s MacGregor concludes a settlement agreement on the TTS marine and offshore businesses purchase price CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 12 JANUARY 2021 AT 9:15 EET Cargotec’s MacGregor concludes a settlement agreement on the TTS marine and offshore businesses purchase price Further to completion of the acquisition of the marine and offshore …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Biogen to Launch Pioneering Study to Develop Digital Biomarkers of Cognitive Health Using Apple ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Editas Medicine Reports on Recent Progress and Outlook at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Kalmar and Nokia extend partnership in terminal automation
07.01.21
Kalmar’s hybrid RTGs to support sustainable growth for Total Terminals International at the Port of Long Beach, California
04.01.21
Kalmar and Maher Terminals extend decades-long partnership with large straddle carrier order
21.12.20
Kalmar plans to transfer part of its crane engineering in China to Etteplan
18.12.20
Cargotec’s Extraordinary General Meeting Resolved to Approve the Merger of Cargotec and Konecranes and the Resolutions Relating to the Merger Proposed to the General Meeting
17.12.20
Kalmar receives large order of terminal tractors