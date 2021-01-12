Lundin Energy announces resource additions of 210 percent of 2020 production

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) is pleased to announce that as at 31 December 2020, its proved plus probable net reserves (2P reserves) are 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe1,2) and its proved plus probable plus possible net reserves (3P reserves) are 826 MMboe. 2P reserves plus best estimate net contingent resources (total resource) are 946 MMboe, with a total resource replacement ratio3 for 2020 of 210 percent.



Lundin Energy’s 2P reserves as at 31 December 2020 are 670.9 MMboe and reflect a positive revision of 39.3 MMboe. The 3P reserves as at 31 December 2020 are 826.0 MMboe and reflect a positive revision of 30.0 MMboe. The best estimate net contingent resources (2C resources) as at 31 December 2020 are 275.5 MMboe, which is an increase of 90.2 MMboe from year end 2019. The total resource as at 31 December 2020 are 946.4 MMboe, which reflects additions of 129.4 MMboe from year end 2019, including asset acquisitions.