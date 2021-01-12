 

Aktia Bank Plc’s Board of Directors has decided on the payment of dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 08:30  |  50   |   |   

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock exchange release
12 January 2021 at 9.30 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc’s Board of Directors has decided on the payment of dividend

The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Abp has based on the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting in 2020 decided on paying out a dividend of EUR 0.53 per share for the accounting period 1 January–31 December 2019. The payable dividend amounts to EUR 36.9 million. The matching date is 13 January 2021 and the payment date 20 January 2021.

In this exceptional situation that society is in, the Board of Directors is decreasing the amount of the payable dividend to the lower end of Aktia’s dividend policy, which is 60 per cent of the profit for the reporting period. Aktia’s capital adequacy and liquidity would, however, have enabled Aktia to pay out the dividend for 2019 in full in accordance with the authorisation of maximum dividend of 0.63 euro per share (71 per cent of the profit for the reporting period) given by the Annual General Meeting. Aktia's objective is according to its dividend policy to pay out a dividend of 60–80 per cent of the profit for the reporting period.

Thus, Aktia acknowledges the recommendation on distribution of credit institutions’ profits updated by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) on 18 December 2020 and has after careful consideration decided to pay its shareholders dividend in accordance with the lower end of its dividend policy. FSA’s recommendation in this exceptional situation is understandable but Aktia is a bank with solid capital adequacy and has been a trustworthy dividend distributor for a long time. It is important that Aktia will be an interesting investment object also in the future.

Aktia has an important and responsible role in society: it has been creating well-being from one generation to the next for almost two hundred years. Aktia is a Finnish bank and its dividends support the Finnish economy and society.

On 13 April 2021, Aktia’s Annual General Meeting will decide on the dividend for 2020.

The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc

For further information, please contact:
Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 31.12.2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com


Aktia Pankki (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aktia Bank Plc’s Board of Directors has decided on the payment of dividend Aktia Bank PlcStock exchange release12 January 2021 at 9.30 a.m. Aktia Bank Plc’s Board of Directors has decided on the payment of dividend The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Abp has based on the authorisation given by the Annual General …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Biogen to Launch Pioneering Study to Develop Digital Biomarkers of Cognitive Health Using Apple ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Editas Medicine Reports on Recent Progress and Outlook at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
A change in Aktia’s Executive Committee
05.01.21
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Carola Nilsson
05.01.21
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Mikko Ayub
05.01.21
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Juha Hammarén
05.01.21
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Outi Henriksson
04.01.21
Change in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc
18.12.20
Aktia Asset Management Ltd to merge with Aktia Bank Plc on 1 January 2021
17.12.20
Aktia Bank Plc’s Share Based Incentive Scheme for 2021–2022