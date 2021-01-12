„Vilvi Group“ investor’s calendar
Since September 15, 2020 AB Vilkyskiu Pienine Group begins operations under the Vilvi Group brand name uniting the whole group. Vilvi Group are the following businesses in the group – Vilkyškių Pieninė AB, Modest AB, Kelmės Pieninė AB and Pieno Logistika AB.
The activity results of „Vilvi group will be released as follows:
10th day of each month of 2021 – consolidated sales for the last month;
February 26, 2021 – non-audited results of activity of 2020;
April 9, 2021 – audited results of activity of 2020;
April 30, 2021 – annual General Meeting of shareholders;
May 31, 2021 – key performance indicators review for 3 months of 2021;
August 31, 2021 – interim financial statements for 6 months of 2021;
November 30, 2021– key performance indicators review for 9 months of 2021.
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economic and finance director
Tel.: +370 441 55 102
