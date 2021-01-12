 

Hydrogen Market to $196,934.5 Million by 2030 P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global population is set to reach 10.9 billion in 2100 from 7.7 billion in 2019, says the United Nations (UN). This is expected to be the key factor to drive the global hydrogen market to $196,934.5 million by 2030 from $136,185.0 million in 2019, at a 4.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. The industry growth would be aided by the rising per capita income of people, which is driving the demand for food, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

Hydrogen is used to produce ammonia, which is then used during the manufacturing of fertilizers. As per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), compared to 153,646 thousand tons in 2016, 163,219 thousand tons of ammonia will be shipped around the world in 2022. The rising demand for ammonia-based fertilizers acting as a key driver for the hydrogen market is owed to the declining area of agricultural land due to urbanization. As per the World Bank, the availability of arable land for each individual reduced to 0.19 hectares in 2016 from 0.2 hectares in 2011.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the hydrogen market growth has suffered the ill-impact of factory shutdowns. The low supply of natural gas has led to the lower production of hydrogen. Similarly, several industries where hydrogen gas is used, including chemical, crude oil refining, and steel manufacturing, were shut down to a certain extent, which reduced the demand for it.

In the years to come, the highest value CAGR in the distribution method segment of the hydrogen market, of 4.5%, will be seen in the on-site generation category. This method is less complex and also cost-effective in the long run, compared to the tanker and cylinder methods of hydrogen transportation. Additionally, in this method, the gas is produced near the end-use factory, which reduces the risks that come with the supply chain.

By Production Process (Steam–Methane Reforming, Coal Gasification, Electrolysis, Partial Oxidation), Distribution Method (On-Site Generation, Cylinder, Tanker), End User (Chemical, Refineries, Metal Processing)– Global Industry Outlook and Growth Forecast to 2030

