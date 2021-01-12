 

Warburg Increases Target Price for ACCENTRO Shares to EUR 14.75 - 'BUY' Recommendation Confirmed

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.01.2021, 08:30  |  36   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 12.01.2021 / 08:30

PRESS RELEASE

Warburg Increases Target Price for ACCENTRO Shares to EUR 14.75 - "BUY" Recommendation Confirmed

Berlin, 12 January 2021 - Warburg Research has increased its target price for shares of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (ISIN DE000A0KFKB3) to EUR 14.75 and confirmed its "Buy" recommendation. Warburg's analysts also raised their revenue and earnings forecasts for 2021 and 2022, citing ACCENTRO's growth as a result of the acquisition of DIM Holding AG ("Deutsche Immobilien Management"). According to Warburg, the acquisition of one of Germany's leading real estate managers represents another major milestone in ACCENTRO's business development and allows the company to expand its business activities to complement its successful regional diversification, which has included the recent addition of 2,800 units to its real estate portfolio in Leipzig, Halle and Gera. The analysts at Warburg also highlighted ACCENTRO's evolution into a residential investor and portfolio holder in addition to its current core business of privatisation. The diversification of the business model, the analysts observed, reduces ACCENTRO's dependence on property sales and increases the visibility of the revenue stream, further stabilising the top line.

The Warburg Research update can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the ACCENTRO website: www.accentro.ag.


About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany's market leader in housing privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors. In its Services & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.ag


Investor relations contact:

Thomas Eisenlohr
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstraße 44/45
10625 Berlin
E-mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 88 71 81 272


Press and public relations contact:

Karl-Philipp Jann
PB3C GmbH
Rankestraße 17
10789 Berlin
E-mail: jann@pb3c.com
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 72 62 76 1612



End of Media Release

Issuer: Accentro Real Estate AG
Key word(s): Real estate

12.01.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1159914

 
End of News DGAP Media

1159914  12.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1159914&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAccentro Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Warburg Increases Target Price for ACCENTRO Shares to EUR 14.75 - 'BUY' Recommendation Confirmed DGAP-Media / 12.01.2021 / 08:30 PRESS RELEASE Warburg Increases Target Price for ACCENTRO Shares to EUR 14.75 - "BUY" Recommendation Confirmed Berlin, 12 January 2021 - Warburg Research has increased its target price for shares of ACCENTRO Real …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-WpÜG: Kontrollerlangung / Zielgesellschaft: SMT Scharf AG; Bieter: Shareholder Value Beteiligungen ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces successful issuance of €600 million 1.625% perpetual notes and launched ...
DGAP-DD: METRO AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Hasan Dandashly and Andreas Krinninger appointed to the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Auftragseingang im zweiten Halbjahr 2020 übersteigt bisherige Erwartungen um ...
DGAP-DD: ALLGEIER SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:30 Uhr
Warburg erhöht Kursziel für ACCENTRO-Aktie auf 14,75 Euro - „BUY' Empfehlung bestätigt
06.01.21
ACCENTRO: Bestandsaufbau bei Wohnimmobilien
29.12.20
Accentro: Ein logischer Schritt
29.12.20
DGAP-News: ACCENTRO übernimmt Verwalter von 18.500 Wohnungen (deutsch)
29.12.20
DGAP-News: ACCENTRO übernimmt Verwalter von 18.500 Wohnungen
29.12.20
DGAP-News: ACCENTRO Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats
29.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: ACCENTRO übernimmt Verwalter von 18.500 Wohnungen (deutsch)
29.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: ACCENTRO Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats
29.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: ACCENTRO übernimmt Verwalter von 18.500 Wohnungen
23.12.20
Accentro: Neues aus Bayreuth

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
4.124
Accentro AG -- ehem. ESTAVIS AG - die Chance?
13.11.20
2
Accentro Real Estate vergrößert Portfolio