Sdiptech strengthens business area - recruits Johan Lahiri

Johan Lahiri most recently come from Seco Tools, where he has worked since 2007 in a number of different positions in Sweden, India and the Netherlands, including Director Mergers & Acquisitions and Global Product Line Manager. Johan will work closely with existing companies within the business area, as well as new acquisitions.

Sdiptech is a technology group focusing on infrastructure that acquires and develops companies with a focus on creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. The Special Infrastructure Solutions (SIS) business area includes the three sub-segments Air & Climate Control, Safety & Security and Transportation. Since 2019, Sdiptech has acquired six companies within SIS which today have 13 units. Johan Lahiri has been recruited as Business Unit Manager to strengthen the growing business area.

“We are very happy to welcome Johan to Sdiptech. The underlying market for our sub-segments within Special Infrastructure Solutions is in a strong upward trend where the need for niche technical products and services is increasing. Johan has strong experiences in management and control as well as acquisitions. His expertise will be very valuable to us", says Anders Mattson, Business Area Manager for SIS at Sdiptech.

“Sdiptech's business model is well-proven, but their internal acquisition team and focus on sustainable niche companies in infrastructure make them even more interesting. In recent years, the company has grown strongly in the market and I am very much looking forward to being involved in developing Sdiptech and the business area further”, says Johan Lahiri.

Johan will start at Sdiptech in January 2021 and the goal for the business area is to grow in the long term through both organic growth and continued acquisitions on Sdiptech's focus markets in Western Europe.

For additional information, please contact:

My Lundberg, IR & Sustainability Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com



Sdiptech's common share of series B share is traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech AB's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Sdiptech AB's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank, +468-463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs. The company has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 12 January 2021 at 08:45 CET.

Attachment