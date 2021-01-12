 

Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce NHS-Supported AGILE Study to Evaluate VIR-7832 in the Early Treatment of COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 09:00  |  36   |   |   

  • Second monoclonal antibody from Vir-GSK collaboration to be investigated as a potential COVID-19 treatment
  • Preclinical data suggest VIR-7832 has two distinguishing properties: enhanced ability to clear infected cells and potential to enhance virus-specific T cell function, which could help treat and/or prevent COVID-19 infection
  • Trial targeted to begin in 1Q:2021 at multiple sites across the UK

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced an agreement with the U.K.-based AGILE initiative to evaluate VIR-7832 in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. VIR-7832 is a neutralizing COVID-19 antibody that preclinical data suggests has two distinguishing properties: an enhanced ability to clear infected cells and the potential to enhance virus-specific T-cell function, which could help treat and/or prevent COVID-19 infection.

The AGILE trial platform, which will be the first to test VIR-7832 in humans, uses adaptable protocols and statistical models to enable the evaluation of candidate medicines for COVID-19 treatment. The initiative is a collaboration between the University of Liverpool, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, University of Southampton and Lancaster University and coordinated by the National Institute for Health Research Southampton Clinical Trials Unit across the UK Clinical Research Facility Network. The trial is due to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

George Scangos, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Vir, said: “We are pleased to have the support of the NHS behind our efforts to evaluate and advance VIR-7832 for the treatment and potential prevention of COVID-19. This study will be critical to our efforts as we work to understand whether the modifications we have made to this monoclonal antibody increase its potency and stimulate a T cell response to not only provide therapeutic benefits but also potentially confer a vaccine-like effect that could be applicable to prophylaxis.”

Dr. Hal Barron, chief scientific officer and president R&D, GSK, said: “While vaccine development has been very successful, current infection and hospitalization rates show that multiple vaccines and therapeutic options will be needed to combat and ultimately end this pandemic. We are grateful to everyone involved in the AGILE study for supporting this important research and expect initial results from the study to provide important insights into the use of VIR-7832 early in the course of infection with SARS-CoV-2.”

Seite 1 von 4


Vir Biotechnology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce NHS-Supported AGILE Study to Evaluate VIR-7832 in the Early Treatment of COVID-19 Second monoclonal antibody from Vir-GSK collaboration to be investigated as a potential COVID-19 treatmentPreclinical data suggest VIR-7832 has two distinguishing properties: enhanced ability to clear infected cells and potential to enhance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Biogen to Launch Pioneering Study to Develop Digital Biomarkers of Cognitive Health Using Apple ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Editas Medicine Reports on Recent Progress and Outlook at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Vir Biotechnology Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial to Evaluate a Novel Vaccine Platform
05.01.21
Vir Biotechnology to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
17.12.20
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce Start of NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in Hospitalized Adults with COVID-19

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
16
Vir Biotechnology applying multiple platforms to address public health risk from Wuhan coronavirus