SHS is investing in Blue Ocean Spine, a medtech firm based in Tuttlingen, Germany, and specializing in functional spinal implants

12.01.2021
  • The Tübingen-based medtech investor SHS is investing in Blue Ocean Spine GmbH, a developer for 3D-printed spinal implants
  • Blue Ocean Spine is developing a portfolio of new spinal implants that can be precisely adapted to patient needs in situ or administered without additional means of fixation such as screws
  • For Guntmar Eisen, a serial entrepreneur and the founder of Blue Ocean Spine, this marks what is already the second collaboration with SHS

Tübingen, Germany, January 12, 2021

SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH, of Tübingen, Germany, is the lead investor in Blue Ocean Spine GmbH, a Tuttlingen, Germany-based specialist for functional spinal implants. This marks the second collaboration for SHS and the founder of Blue Ocean Spine, Guntmar Eisen, following a successful investment in EIT Emerging Implant Technologies GmbH which has been acquired by an international medtech corporate in 2018. In contrast to conventional cage implants for use in the intervertebral spaces, implants by Blue Ocean Spine will permit surgeons to eliminate additional screw connections. Surgeons will also be freed from the need to maintain an inventory of a large number of implant variations in different sizes and dimensions. This will make operations more efficient for surgeons and safer for patients.

In Western societies, backaches rank among the most widespread forms of pain. While most back complaints nowadays are treated conservatively, i.e. with medicines and physical therapy, there are also severe degenerative diseases - usually accompanied by instability of the spine - that can only be treated with surgery.

