Recommendation by the Nomination Committee concerning the Board of Directors to be elected by the 2021 AGM of Orion Corporation

The Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation has on 12 January 2021 given to the company’s Board of Directors its recommendation for the proposal to the Annual General Meeting of 2021 concerning the composition of the Board of Directors to be elected by the meeting. The Committee recommends that the following proposal be presented to the AGM of 2021:

The number of Board members would be eight.

The present members of the Board, Kari Jussi Aho, Pia Kalsta, Ari Lehtoranta, Timo Maasilta, Hilpi Rautelin, Eija Ronkainen and Mikael Silvennoinen would be elected for the next term of office and Veli-Matti Mattila, M.Sc (Tech.), MBA would be elected as a new member.



Mikael Silvennoinen would be re-elected as the Chairman of the Board.

Personal information of Veli-Matti Mattila:

Born: 1961

Education and profession: M.Sc (Tech.), MBA, CEO

Key work experience:

Elisa Corporation, CEO, 2003-

Oy LM Ericsson Ab, Finland, CEO, 1997-2003

Ericsson, Nordic and Baltic, Deputy Head, 2001-2003

Ericsson, US, Product Marketing Manager, 1994-1997

Ericsson, Software Designer, Product Manager, Sales Director, 1986-1989, 1990-1993

Ascom Hasler AG, Switzerland, Specialist, 1989-1990

Current key positions of trust:

Member of the Board: Service Sector Employers Palta 2019-, Finnish Business and Policy Forum EVA 2017-, The Research Institute of the Finnish Economy Etla 2017-, The Mannerheim Foundation 2017-

Other: Member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Service Sector Employers Palta 2019-, Member of The National Emergency Supply Council 2008-, Member of the Supervisory Board of The Finnish Fair Association 2007-

Previous key positions of trust:

Chairman of the Board: Confederation of Finnish Industries EK 2017-2018, Service Sector Employers Palta 2015-2016

Vice Chairman of the Board: Service Sector Employers Palta 2014

Member of the Board: Sampo Plc 2009-2020, Confederation of Finnish Industries EK 2015-2016 and 2005-2006, Service Sector Employers Palta 2013, Confederation of Finnish Industry and Employers TT 2004

Other: Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Service Sector Employers Palta 2015-2016, Vice Chairman 2014

The Nomination Committee also announces as its recommendation that the following remunerations would be paid to the Board of Directors: