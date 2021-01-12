 

DGAP-News Management change at Intershop Communications AG

Key word(s): Personnel
Management change at Intershop Communications AG

12.01.2021 / 09:59
- Dr. Jochen Wiechen to resign as planned in August 2021
- Management Board member Markus Klahn to take over as Chairman of the Board

Jena, 12 January 2021 - Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a leading independent provider of innovative solutions for omni-channel commerce, announces a change in the Management Board. Long-serving Management Board Chairman (CEO) Dr. Jochen Wiechen will leave the company at his own request as planned when his contract expires at the end of August 2021. He will continue to hold office as CEO until the Annual General Meeting in May 2021 and will thereafter be available to the company in an advisory capacity until the end of his contract. Markus Klahn, currently Chief Operating Officer (COO), will lead the company as sole Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Dr. Jochen Wiechen has been a member of the company's Management Board since 1 August 2013, initially serving as Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and from 1 September 2015 as Chairman of the Board. "In his capacity as CEO, Jochen Wiechen has been instrumental in Intershop's transformation from a license provider to a provider of cloud solutions focusing on B2B commerce, thus setting the course for a future-proof business model and profitable growth," said Christian Oecking, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Intershop Communications AG.

In accordance with the company's long-term succession plan, Board member Markus Klahn, who has served on the Board since April 2018 and is responsible for Service, Sales and Marketing, will continue to lead the company as sole Board member. Markus Klahn stands for the consistent implementation of the cloud strategy and the company's continuously growing recurring revenues. The Supervisory Board is convinced that the appointment of Markus Klahn as the new CEO puts the company in an excellent position for the future.


Contact:
Investor Relations
Heide Rausch
T: +49-3641-50-1000
F: +49-3641-50-1309
ir@intershop.com


Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Leutragraben 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3641-50-0
Fax: +49 (0)3641-50-1309
E-mail: ir@intershop.de
Internet: www.intershop.de
ISIN: DE000A254211
WKN: A25421
Indices: CDAX, PRIMEALL, TECHALLSHARE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
09:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vorstandswechsel bei der Intershop Communications AG (deutsch)
09:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vorstandswechsel bei der Intershop Communications AG

10:28 Uhr
15.107
Intershop ohne eBay - neue Chance für einen steigenden Kurs!
08.01.21
809
Die neue Intershop - Fakten und Analysen