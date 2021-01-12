DGAP-News Management change at Intershop Communications AG
|
DGAP-News: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Personnel
- Dr. Jochen Wiechen to resign as planned in August 2021
- Management Board member Markus Klahn to take over as Chairman of the Board
Jena, 12 January 2021 - Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a leading independent provider of innovative solutions for omni-channel commerce, announces a change in the Management Board. Long-serving Management Board Chairman (CEO) Dr. Jochen Wiechen will leave the company at his own request as planned when his contract expires at the end of August 2021. He will continue to hold office as CEO until the Annual General Meeting in May 2021 and will thereafter be available to the company in an advisory capacity until the end of his contract. Markus Klahn, currently Chief Operating Officer (COO), will lead the company as sole Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after the 2021 Annual General Meeting.
Dr. Jochen Wiechen has been a member of the company's Management Board since 1 August 2013, initially serving as Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and from 1 September 2015 as Chairman of the Board. "In his capacity as CEO, Jochen Wiechen has been instrumental in Intershop's transformation from a license provider to a provider of cloud solutions focusing on B2B commerce, thus setting the course for a future-proof business model and profitable growth," said Christian Oecking, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Intershop Communications AG.
In accordance with the company's long-term succession plan, Board member Markus Klahn, who has served on the Board since April 2018 and is responsible for Service, Sales and Marketing, will
continue to lead the company as sole Board member. Markus Klahn stands for the consistent implementation of the cloud strategy and the company's continuously growing recurring revenues. The
Supervisory Board is convinced that the appointment of Markus Klahn as the new CEO puts the company in an excellent position for the future.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Heide Rausch
T: +49-3641-50-1000
F: +49-3641-50-1309
ir@intershop.com
12.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Intershop Communications AG
|Leutragraben 1
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)3641-50-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)3641-50-1309
|E-mail:
|ir@intershop.de
|Internet:
|www.intershop.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A254211
|WKN:
|A25421
|Indices:
|CDAX, PRIMEALL, TECHALLSHARE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1159952
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1159952 12.01.2021INTERSHOP Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: Die neue Intershop - Fakten und Analysen
|Diskussion: Intershop ohne eBay - neue Chance für einen steigenden Kurs!
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare