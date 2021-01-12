Berlin, 12 January 2021. Seed implantation for prostate cancer is now to be reimbursed as an outpatient treatment by public health insurances in Germany. This was decided by the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) with effect from January 8, 2021.

DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Study results/Miscellaneous Eckert & Ziegler: Seed Implantation for Prostate Cancer Receives Reimbursement for Outpatient Care 12.01.2021 / 09:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Seed implantation or so called LDR brachytherapy is an organ-preserving, minimally invasive radiation procedure. In this procedure, millimeter-sized, low-level radioactive titanium tubes are inserted into the prostate while protecting the surrounding tissue. Compared to other treatment options, such as removal of the prostate or external radiation therapy, brachytherapy has a different side effect profile that is often more beneficial for the patient.

"We are pleased that the treatment costs of seed brachytherapy for prostate cancer are now to be covered by the public health insurance funds, both on an inpatient and outpatient basis," explains Dr. Harald Hasselmann, member of the Executive Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG and responsible for the Medical segment. "In its summary assessment, the G-BA recognizes the benefit of the method as sufficiently proven and its medical necessity as given."

"As a result of the consideration of benefit and medical necessity, brachytherapy for localized prostate cancer can achieve a PSA-based recurrence-free survival comparable to other curative therapies (radical prostatectomy, percutaneous radiotherapy). The side effect profile of LDR brachytherapy shows advantages in terms of preservation of continence and sexual function as well as bowel function," summarizes the G-BA in its overall assessment of interstitial brachytherapy for localized prostate cancer with a low risk profile.

There are approximately 473,000 new cases of prostate cancer in Europe each year (Globocan, 2020). In Germany, inpatient seed brachytherapy has been included in the reimbursement catalog of health insurance companies since 2004. Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG is the European market leader for seeds and produces them at its Berlin site.

About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 800 employees, is one of the world's largest providers of isotope-related components for radiation therapy and nuclear medicine. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.

Contact:

Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com

12.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Robert-Rössle-Str.10 13125 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 941084-138 Fax: +49 30 941084-112 E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de Internet: www.ezag.de ISIN: DE0005659700 WKN: 565970 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1159971

End of News DGAP News Service

1159971 12.01.2021