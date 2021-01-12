Alexander Mann Solutions Rebrands as AMS to Lead New World of Work

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Company introduces workforce dexterity to allow

Leigh continued. "We are proud of our heritage, having pioneered the RecruitmentProcess Outsourcing (RPO) industry 25 years ago, evolving to add contingent andadvisory services, and today offering a total workforce solutions partner thatintegrates all these pieces. We are now pioneering workforce dexterity. It'swhat the market demands and what companies need."Enter Workforce DexterityThe pace of technological and social change has accelerated, creating newchallenges for organisations managing their workforces. With the futureuncertain and changing quickly at the same time, companies need to designworkforces differently. This led AMS to develop workforce dexterity, an approachthat allows companies to reconfigure their workforce for every opportunity,equipping them to anticipate and pivot in the face of change.Based on its unique knowledge of the market, AMS understands that the workforceof now mandates a seamless mix of permanent and contingent employees alongsiderobots and technology. People are flexing by reskilling and upskilling in orderto meet rapidly shifting market and job demands. Consequently, AMS has built itsconcept of workforce dexterity on four pillars:- Fluidity : bringing together a fluid mix of people, skills, and technology,with the flexibility to power a business through tomorrow's demands in realtime- Diversity: a unique approach to combining a diversity of perspectives, skills,experiences, and roles to accelerate innovation and success- Resilience: working to create a boundless organisation, with a resilientworkforce of people and skills that can take on challenges, then evolve andthrive in the face of uncertainty- Differentiation: beyond acquiring great people, extending capabilities withthe right programs and technology to reach beyond competitorsAMS and its clients are acutely aware of how technology is impacting humancapital and are at the forefront of thinking differently about how to respond tothe new world of work. AMS has added these key client insights to its own deepunderstanding of the global skills economy, world-class technology, and keenanalytics to deliver its new global solutions.The new visual identity of the AMS brand is represented in an algorithm-drivenmotion graphic (http://www.weareams.com/true-workforce-dexterity/) that capturesthe ebb and flow of today's talent. A beautiful and data-driven representationof how the workforce is changing, it reflects the fluidity, resiliency,diversity, and differentiation of true workforce dexterity. These elements arereflected throughout the new company website, www.WeAreAMS.com(http://www.weareams.com/) .About AMSWe are AMS. Formerly Alexander Mann Solutions, AMS is a global total workforcesolutions firm founded in 1996. We enable organisations to thrive in an age ofconstant change by building, reshaping, and optimising workforces. We do thisthrough talent acquisition and contingent workforce management, internalmobility and skills development, and talent and technology advisory services.Our solutions are delivered by our 4,500+ experts who live our passionate, bold,and authentic values. The ultimate aim is to help clients around the world,including 100+ blue-chip companies, create workforces that are fluid, resilient,diverse, and differentiated. We call this true workforce dexterity-and we'rehere to help you achieve it. For more information, visit www.WeAreAMS.com(http://www.weareams.com/) .