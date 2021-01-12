SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ultra high purity silicon carbide market size is expected to reach USD 79.0 million by 2027 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2020 to 2027. The rising penetration of electric vehicles and the growth of the renewable energy sector are projected to provide growth opportunities to market vendors.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of both revenue and volume, semiconductor was the largest application segment in 2019. The growth of the segment is attributed to rising requirements of the increasing middle-class population, and thus indirect demand for electronics

By application, LEDs are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 15.6% in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2027. Increasing awareness regarding global warming has created a positive impact on the demand for LEDs due to their energy efficiency

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a severe impact on the end-use industries of ultra-high purity silicon carbide (UHPSiC). In terms of volume, demand for UHPSiC is projected to decline by nearly 10% in 2020 from 2019

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market and accounted for a volume share of 48.0% in 2019. High volume production of electronics and LEDs in China , South Korea , and Taiwan is a key growth factor for the regional market

Read 60 page research report with ToC on "Ultra High Purity Silicon Carbide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Semiconductor, LEDs), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ultra-high-purity-silicon-carbide-market

Power supplies and photovoltaic inverters are among the significant application areas of silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors. Moreover, SiC power electronics are adopted in electric vehicle charging products, wind energy infrastructure, and industrial motor drives. Thus, the demand for electric vehicles is expected to boost the growth of ultra-high purity silicon carbide semiconductors. The growing utilization of renewable sources of energy for power generation around the globe is anticipated to drive the market for SiC power semiconductors.