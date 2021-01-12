 

Ultra High Purity Silicon Carbide Market Size Worth $79.0 Million By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 10:05  |  50   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ultra high purity silicon carbide market size is expected to reach USD 79.0 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2020 to 2027. The rising penetration of electric vehicles and the growth of the renewable energy sector are projected to provide growth opportunities to market vendors.

Grand View Research Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • In terms of both revenue and volume, semiconductor was the largest application segment in 2019. The growth of the segment is attributed to rising requirements of the increasing middle-class population, and thus indirect demand for electronics
  • By application, LEDs are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 15.6% in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2027. Increasing awareness regarding global warming has created a positive impact on the demand for LEDs due to their energy efficiency
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has created a severe impact on the end-use industries of ultra-high purity silicon carbide (UHPSiC). In terms of volume, demand for UHPSiC is projected to decline by nearly 10% in 2020 from 2019
  • Asia Pacific was the largest regional market and accounted for a volume share of 48.0% in 2019. High volume production of electronics and LEDs in China, South Korea, and Taiwan is a key growth factor for the regional market

Read 60 page research report with ToC on "Ultra High Purity Silicon Carbide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Semiconductor, LEDs), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ultra-high-purity-silicon-carbide-market

Power supplies and photovoltaic inverters are among the significant application areas of silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors. Moreover, SiC power electronics are adopted in electric vehicle charging products, wind energy infrastructure, and industrial motor drives. Thus, the demand for electric vehicles is expected to boost the growth of ultra-high purity silicon carbide semiconductors. The growing utilization of renewable sources of energy for power generation around the globe is anticipated to drive the market for SiC power semiconductors.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ultra High Purity Silicon Carbide Market Size Worth $79.0 Million By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global ultra high purity silicon carbide market size is expected to reach USD 79.0 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.8% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Mercado Bitcoin teams up with Moss and leads the way in offsetting carbon emissions with Blockchain
Surge Copper Resumes Drilling at Ootsa and Expands Drill Program
Bermuda Stock Exchange Reports Record-Breaking Success for 2020
TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices
Portable Generators Market Size USD 4359.7 Million By 2026 At CAGR Of 7.2% - Valuates Reports
Talos Energy Announces Proposed Offering Of $100 Million Of Additional Second-Priority Senior ...
CorNeat Vision's First Patient Regains Sight Following Artificial Cornea Implantation at Rabin ...
PET Foam Market for Structural Composites to Attract Growth on Basis of Rising Popularity across Varied Applications: TMR
Eligo inks deal with GSK potentially worth up to $224M
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
vivo Announces Comprehensive Developer Platform Upgrades at VDC 2020
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments