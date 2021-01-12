 

Manz AG receives order from US manufacturer of electric vehicles for an assembly line for Li-ion battery modules

Manz AG receives order from US manufacturer of electric vehicles for an assembly line for Li-ion battery modules

  • Successful start to 2021: US electric vehicle manufacturer places order for assembly line for high-efficiency battery modules
  • Order volume in the lower double-digit million-euro range will impact sales and earnings in 2021 and 2022
  • Order intake in the Energy Storage segment well over 100 million euros in 2020

Reutlingen, January 12, 2021 - Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with a comprehensive technology portfolio, has received an order in the Energy Storage segment from a US manufacturer of electric vehicles for an assembly line for battery modules in the lower double-digit million-euro range. The order will be recognized in sales and earnings in fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

The order from the new North American customer, whose battery modules are to be constructed from highly efficient round cells, underscores the great market potential of battery technology for Manz. Following orders from the German AKASOL AG and the Slovakian InoBat Auto, Manz was able to convince the third customer from the e-mobility industry of its solution expertise within a short period of time. The first systems are expected to be installed in the United States as early as 2021, which is planned to take place on schedule despite the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "We are very pleased that we were able to convince another international and promising pioneer of e-mobility of our concept. With our highly innovative laser-process for welding round cells into a module based on the established BLS 500 laser platform, as well as the use of our proven modular assembly platform LightAssembly, we provide our customer with significant competitive advantages in terms of the effectiveness, performance and safety of his battery pack. The order also confirms the forecasts that the topic of electromobility is now also gaining significant momentum on a broad scale in the US market. In addition to the immense opportunities offered by the already booming European market, we are convinced that we will increasingly be able to convince customers from the US of our production facilities for high-performance and efficient battery systems and benefit from their ambitious expansion plans."

