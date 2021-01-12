CNH Industrial completes the acquisition of four divisions of CEG in South Africa

LUGANO, Switzerland, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that it has successfully concluded the deal to acquire the four businesses from CEG, a business unit of Humulani Marketing Pty Ltd, ultimately owned by Invicta Holdings Limited. The businesses to be acquired from CEG are: Case IH distributor Northmec; CASE Construction Equipment distributor CSE; spare parts distributor NHSA; and spare parts and implements distributor Landboupart.

CNH Industrial completes the acquisition of four businesses of Capital Equipment Group (CEG). This transaction will enable the Company to expand its direct distribution network in southern Africa and drive continuous development of new and improved services for our customers in the region.

While these four divisions will continue to do business under their established market identities, they are now an integral part of CNH Industrial and will continue to support the Company’s dealer network and end users with their in-depth and longstanding knowledge of the local market.

The transaction enables CNH Industrial to consolidate the distribution of Case IH Agriculture, CASE Construction equipment and aftermarket services in South Africa. It will allow the Company to provide an enhanced customer experience throughout the entire pre-and-after sales cycle, and strengthen its position to further develop its presence in the region.

“The Republic of South Africa is one of the most important markets for CNH Industrial on the Continent. This investment is testament to our confidence in the agriculture and construction markets’ potential. It also speaks to our commitment to growth in the Country, as well as across the wider southern Africa region,” said Federico Bellotto, Head of Agriculture and Construction, CNH Industrial South Africa and Southern African Customs Union. “The new consolidated distribution and service structure will enable us to be more agile and responsive to the specific needs of local customers, strengthening all-round support and ensuring our product offering perfectly matches their specific requirements.”

