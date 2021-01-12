Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Local On-Demand Delivery Platform Dada Now to Improve User Experience by Leveraging Smart Technologies

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform in China. By leveraging its industry-leading technology capabilities, Aurora Mobile will provide one-click login services to Dada Now rider’s version of its APP to help Dada Now improve user experience and enhance account security.



Dada Now is the local on-demand delivery platform of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA). After six years of development including continuous technology iteration, Dada Now has built a comprehensive delivery system, consisting of last-mile delivery, chain merchants and order picking and fulfillment solutions, providing professional and efficient local on-demand delivery services to individuals and enterprises. Dada Now caters to the rapidly growing demands across various verticals by leveraging the flexibility and scalability of the crowdsourcing network. To date, Dada Now covers more than 2,600 cities and counties nationwide with over 10 million of average delivery orders per day.