 

Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Local On-Demand Delivery Platform Dada Now to Improve User Experience by Leveraging Smart Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 10:00  |  50   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform in China. By leveraging its industry-leading technology capabilities, Aurora Mobile will provide one-click login services to Dada Now rider’s version of its APP to help Dada Now improve user experience and enhance account security.

Dada Now is the local on-demand delivery platform of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA). After six years of development including continuous technology iteration, Dada Now has built a comprehensive delivery system, consisting of last-mile delivery, chain merchants and order picking and fulfillment solutions, providing professional and efficient local on-demand delivery services to individuals and enterprises. Dada Now caters to the rapidly growing demands across various verticals by leveraging the flexibility and scalability of the crowdsourcing network. To date, Dada Now covers more than 2,600 cities and counties nationwide with over 10 million of average delivery orders per day.

Aurora Mobile launched JVerification, the one-click login and verification service that enable developers to quickly verify cellphone numbers without verification codes by integrating three major telecommunication operators in China. Now, the services cover more than 99.9% of mobile phone users in China. The function allows account management around user mobile phone numbers and improves user experience by helping them complete login or registration within only two seconds. In addition, the verification process is also fully encrypted to achieve better user security. Heading into the 5G era, the JVerification services, which are more efficient, convenient and secure, will likely become the “go-to” option for increasingly more end users.

Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile will leverage JVerification services to streamline the user login and registration process for Dada Now rider’s version, significantly enhancing user experience and account security while increasing user retention and conversion. The partnership with Dada Now is another notable example of the vast application potential of Aurora Mobile’s powerful AI-driven push technology in various industries. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in the finance, insurance, fresh food e-commerce, online education, telecommunications, group-buying e-ecommerce and new energy vehicle sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Missfresh, 17zuoye, Beijing Unicom, Nice Tuan, Dongfeng Motor and other well-known companies.

