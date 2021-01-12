 

DGAP-Adhoc HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports record new order intake in FY 2020

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports record new order intake in FY 2020

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports record new order intake in FY 2020

Lehrte, January 12, 2021 - HELMA Eigenheimbau AG increased its consolidated new order intake from EUR 296.5 million to EUR 312.5 million in the 2020 financial year, a year that marks the company's 40th anniversary. The company set a new record on the occasion of this anniversary. After sales activities continued to be tangibly negatively impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020, leading to a year-on-year decrease in new orders of around 18 % as of the mid-year stage, the second half of the year posted a significant recovery in demand, leading to the strongest sales half-year in the company's history.

HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH was particularly responsible for this very pleasing sales result with new order intake of EUR 74.5 million (FY 2019: EUR 43.4 million). The increase of around 72 % was partly attributable to a significant rise in demand for domestic holidays. Moreover, the company benefited from strong sales figures at OstseeResort Olpenitz and NordseeResort Büsum, as well as various sales launches. The order volume of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG in 2020 stood at EUR 127.3 million (FY 2019: EUR 121.7 million), up around 5 % year-on-year. At HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH, new order intake of EUR 110.7 million was around 16 % lower than in the previous year (FY 2019: EUR 131.3 million).

The HELMA Group thereby starts the 2021 financial year with a record order book position.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gerrit Janssen, Management Board Chairman / CEO
Tel.: +49 (0)5132 8850 345
E-mail: ir@helma.de

