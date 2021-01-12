DGAP-Adhoc HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports record new order intake in FY 2020
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports record new order intake in FY 2020
HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH was particularly responsible for this very pleasing sales result with new order intake of EUR 74.5 million (FY 2019: EUR 43.4 million). The increase of around 72 % was partly attributable to a significant rise in demand for domestic holidays. Moreover, the company benefited from strong sales figures at OstseeResort Olpenitz and NordseeResort Büsum, as well as various sales launches. The order volume of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG in 2020 stood at EUR 127.3 million (FY 2019: EUR 121.7 million), up around 5 % year-on-year. At HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH, new order intake of EUR 110.7 million was around 16 % lower than in the previous year (FY 2019: EUR 131.3 million).
The HELMA Group thereby starts the 2021 financial year with a record order book position.
Investor Relations Contact:
Gerrit Janssen, Management Board Chairman / CEO
Tel.: +49 (0)5132 8850 345
E-mail: ir@helma.de

