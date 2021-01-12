SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bed head panel market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2027 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027 . Increasing volume of chronic care patients and rising investments in healthcare infrastructural development are driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on specialty, the ICU segment dominated the overall market with a revenue share of 39.9% in 2019. The increasing rate of ICU admission due to high prevalence of chronic diseases, fatal injuries, and aging population is expected to support segment growth

On the basis of end use, the hospitals segment dominated the overall market with a revenue share of 43.5% in 2019 owing to increasing number of hospitals and rising government funding for hospitals. For instance, the government of Australia provides 41.0% of the public hospital funding and 24.0% of the private hospital funding

Europe dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 37.9% in 2019 due to high incidence rate of chronic disorders and extensive public funding in the healthcare system

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Bed Head Panel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Specialty (ICU, Surgical), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bed-head-panel-market

Increase in the number of patients needing medical care is expected to propel market growth. For instance, escalating geriatric population, surging prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases has resulted in significant increase in hospital admissions for critical care. This, in turn, has led to uplifting demand for bed head panels installation in healthcare settings.

Emergence of highly sophisticated hospitals such as super-specialty and multi-specialty hospitals will increase the demand for the installation of bed head panels. For instance, according to American Hospital Association statistics in 2020, there were 6,146 acute care and critical access hospitals in the U.S.

Furthermore, growing funding on healthcare infrastructure in developing economies is anticipated to support market growth. For instance, the Federation of German Industries (BDI) launched the initiative- "Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Countries and Emerging Markets" aim to improve the healthcare services for large segments of the population.