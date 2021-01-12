Pension fund finances continued growth of Deutsche Leibrenten AG / Convertible bonds increased from 50 to 75 million euro
The majority shareholder, Rolf Elgeti, continues to hold 95 percent of the
shares through his company Obotritia Capital KGaA. "With this increase, we are
again expanding the capital base of Deutsche Leibrenten AG", says Chairman of
the Supervisory Board, Mr. Elgeti. "Our aim is to permanently establish
property-based pension plans within Germany, and to continue building on our
history of success."
The Frankfurt-based company has achieved significant milestones despite the
Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020 Deutsche Leibrenten AG signed new contracts with a
total value of 120 million euro, approximately doubling the size of the company
year over year. The company target is to increase its transaction volume further
to 175 million euro in 2021. Through its own portfolio, Deutsche Leibrenten AG
is currently managing just under 100,000 square metres of residential space.
Deutsche Leibrenten plans to generate strong growth in the coming years through
improvements to its operating platform, among other measures. Beginning in 2020
the company has enhanced its distribution channels with the creation of its own
branch offices established throughout Germany. These branches complement the
work performed in partnership with some 600 real estate brokers around the
country. Seven branch offices have already opened and a further four are
expected by the middle of 2021.
Deutsche Leibrenten Grundbesitz AG offers pensioners the option of selling their
property without having to move out of their own home. The sellers have a
life-long right of residence based on legal usufruct principles - all fully
notarised and entered with priority ranking in the land register - and will
receive a monthly pension and/or a one-off payment. The sole provider of these
kinds of pension products, the Frankfurt-based corporation acquires properties
throughout Germany, supported by its majority shareholder, Obotritia Capital
KGaA, from its base in Potsdam.
Deutsche Leibrenten currently owns around 750 properties. This makes it
Germany's leading provider of property-based pensions. And it is Germany's only
member of the European Pensions and Property Asset Release Group (EPPARG).
shares through his company Obotritia Capital KGaA. "With this increase, we are
again expanding the capital base of Deutsche Leibrenten AG", says Chairman of
the Supervisory Board, Mr. Elgeti. "Our aim is to permanently establish
property-based pension plans within Germany, and to continue building on our
history of success."
The Frankfurt-based company has achieved significant milestones despite the
Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020 Deutsche Leibrenten AG signed new contracts with a
total value of 120 million euro, approximately doubling the size of the company
year over year. The company target is to increase its transaction volume further
to 175 million euro in 2021. Through its own portfolio, Deutsche Leibrenten AG
is currently managing just under 100,000 square metres of residential space.
Deutsche Leibrenten plans to generate strong growth in the coming years through
improvements to its operating platform, among other measures. Beginning in 2020
the company has enhanced its distribution channels with the creation of its own
branch offices established throughout Germany. These branches complement the
work performed in partnership with some 600 real estate brokers around the
country. Seven branch offices have already opened and a further four are
expected by the middle of 2021.
Deutsche Leibrenten Grundbesitz AG offers pensioners the option of selling their
property without having to move out of their own home. The sellers have a
life-long right of residence based on legal usufruct principles - all fully
notarised and entered with priority ranking in the land register - and will
receive a monthly pension and/or a one-off payment. The sole provider of these
kinds of pension products, the Frankfurt-based corporation acquires properties
throughout Germany, supported by its majority shareholder, Obotritia Capital
KGaA, from its base in Potsdam.
Deutsche Leibrenten currently owns around 750 properties. This makes it
Germany's leading provider of property-based pensions. And it is Germany's only
member of the European Pensions and Property Asset Release Group (EPPARG).
