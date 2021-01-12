Pension fund finances continued growth of Deutsche Leibrenten AG / Convertible bonds increased from 50 to 75 million euro

Frankfurt (ots) - Deutsche Leibrenten Grundbesitz AG is funding its strong

The majority shareholder, Rolf Elgeti, continues to hold 95 percent of theshares through his company Obotritia Capital KGaA. "With this increase, we areagain expanding the capital base of Deutsche Leibrenten AG", says Chairman ofthe Supervisory Board, Mr. Elgeti. "Our aim is to permanently establishproperty-based pension plans within Germany, and to continue building on ourhistory of success."The Frankfurt-based company has achieved significant milestones despite theCovid-19 pandemic. In 2020 Deutsche Leibrenten AG signed new contracts with atotal value of 120 million euro, approximately doubling the size of the companyyear over year. The company target is to increase its transaction volume furtherto 175 million euro in 2021. Through its own portfolio, Deutsche Leibrenten AGis currently managing just under 100,000 square metres of residential space.Deutsche Leibrenten plans to generate strong growth in the coming years throughimprovements to its operating platform, among other measures. Beginning in 2020the company has enhanced its distribution channels with the creation of its ownbranch offices established throughout Germany. These branches complement thework performed in partnership with some 600 real estate brokers around thecountry. Seven branch offices have already opened and a further four areexpected by the middle of 2021.About Deutsche Leibrenten Grundbesitz AG - http://www.deutsche-leibrenten.deDeutsche Leibrenten Grundbesitz AG offers pensioners the option of selling theirproperty without having to move out of their own home. The sellers have alife-long right of residence based on legal usufruct principles - all fullynotarised and entered with priority ranking in the land register - and willreceive a monthly pension and/or a one-off payment. The sole provider of thesekinds of pension products, the Frankfurt-based corporation acquires propertiesthroughout Germany, supported by its majority shareholder, Obotritia CapitalKGaA, from its base in Potsdam.Deutsche Leibrenten currently owns around 750 properties. This makes itGermany's leading provider of property-based pensions. And it is Germany's onlymember of the European Pensions and Property Asset Release Group (EPPARG).