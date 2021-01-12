Florian Dieckmann new VP Global Communications at Grünenthal (FOTO)

Aachen, Germany (ots) - Florian Dieckmann joined Grünenthal as the new Vice

Florian Dieckmann joins Grünenthal from AbbVie, where his last role was Head of Government Affairs and Communications for Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Asia, operating from the company's corporate headquarters in Chicago, USA. Before AbbVie, Florian Dieckmann held roles at AstraZeneca.

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, privately-owned pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and innovation is our passion. We are focussing all of our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a world free of pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 29 countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in more than 100 countries. In 2019, Grünenthal employed around 4,700 people and achieved sales of EUR 1.4 bn.