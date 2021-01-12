Florian Dieckmann new VP Global Communications at Grünenthal (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 12.01.2021, 11:15 | 80 | 0 |
Aachen, Germany (ots) - Florian Dieckmann joined Grünenthal as the new Vice
President and Head Global Communications on 1 January 2021. He succeeds Stepan
Kracala, who transformed the research-driven pharmaceutical company's
Communications department from 2018 until the end of last year. Florian
Dieckmann now leads Grünenthal's communications activities across almost 30
markets worldwide, and manages the team at the company's headquarters in Aachen.
He reports directly to CEO Gabriel Baertschi.
As a fully integrated pharmaceutical company, Grünenthal aims to further
strengthen its research and innovation capacities in the field of pain therapy,
and to tap into additional commercial growth opportunities in its core markets -
particularly in Europe, the USA and Latin America. The company has completed
several acquisitions and entered into a wide range of strategic partnerships in
recent years. This includes acquiring the European rights to Crestor(TM) (except
in Spain and the UK), the European rights to Nexium(TM), the global rights to
Vimovo(TM) (except in Japan and the USA), the global rights to Qutenza(TM) and
the global rights to Zomig(TM) (except in Japan). Altogether, Grünenthal has
signed agreements with a total value of more than 1.7 billion US Dollars since
2016.
President and Head Global Communications on 1 January 2021. He succeeds Stepan
Kracala, who transformed the research-driven pharmaceutical company's
Communications department from 2018 until the end of last year. Florian
Dieckmann now leads Grünenthal's communications activities across almost 30
markets worldwide, and manages the team at the company's headquarters in Aachen.
He reports directly to CEO Gabriel Baertschi.
As a fully integrated pharmaceutical company, Grünenthal aims to further
strengthen its research and innovation capacities in the field of pain therapy,
and to tap into additional commercial growth opportunities in its core markets -
particularly in Europe, the USA and Latin America. The company has completed
several acquisitions and entered into a wide range of strategic partnerships in
recent years. This includes acquiring the European rights to Crestor(TM) (except
in Spain and the UK), the European rights to Nexium(TM), the global rights to
Vimovo(TM) (except in Japan and the USA), the global rights to Qutenza(TM) and
the global rights to Zomig(TM) (except in Japan). Altogether, Grünenthal has
signed agreements with a total value of more than 1.7 billion US Dollars since
2016.
Florian Dieckmann joins Grünenthal from AbbVie, where his last role was Head of
Government Affairs and Communications for Latin America, Eastern Europe, the
Middle East and Asia, operating from the company's corporate headquarters in
Chicago, USA. Before AbbVie, Florian Dieckmann held roles at AstraZeneca.
About Grünenthal
Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a
science-based, privately-owned pharmaceutical company, we have a long track
record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to
patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and
innovation is our passion. We are focussing all of our activities and efforts on
working towards our vision of a world free of pain.
Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 29
countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in
more than 100 countries. In 2019, Grünenthal employed around 4,700 people and
achieved sales of EUR 1.4 bn.
More information: http://www.grunenthal.com
Follow us on:
LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/gruenenthal?originalSubdomain=de)
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grunenthal/?hl=de
For further information, please contact: :
Fabia Kehren, Head External Communications & Editorial Management
Tel.: +49 241 569-3269
mailto:Fabia.Kehren@grunenthal.com
Grünenthal GmbH, 52099 Aachen, Germany
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118252/4809461
OTS: Grünenthal Group
Government Affairs and Communications for Latin America, Eastern Europe, the
Middle East and Asia, operating from the company's corporate headquarters in
Chicago, USA. Before AbbVie, Florian Dieckmann held roles at AstraZeneca.
About Grünenthal
Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a
science-based, privately-owned pharmaceutical company, we have a long track
record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to
patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and
innovation is our passion. We are focussing all of our activities and efforts on
working towards our vision of a world free of pain.
Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 29
countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in
more than 100 countries. In 2019, Grünenthal employed around 4,700 people and
achieved sales of EUR 1.4 bn.
More information: http://www.grunenthal.com
Follow us on:
LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/gruenenthal?originalSubdomain=de)
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grunenthal/?hl=de
For further information, please contact: :
Fabia Kehren, Head External Communications & Editorial Management
Tel.: +49 241 569-3269
mailto:Fabia.Kehren@grunenthal.com
Grünenthal GmbH, 52099 Aachen, Germany
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118252/4809461
OTS: Grünenthal Group
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0