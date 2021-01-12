 

Collaboration of AImotive and Sony evolves ADAS capability for VISION-S Prototype

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AImotive, the most funded automated driving technology company in Europe, today announced it is working with Sony Corporation ("Sony") to advance its automated driving software stack with Sony's VISION-S Prototype. According to Sony, the VISION-S – announced at CES 2020 – is conceived to re-imagine mobility as we know it, by integrating advanced ADAS and automated driving systems with the latest electric vehicle technology and an innovative entertainment system.

Sony disclosed an update of the VISION-S concept on January 11 at the all-digital CES 2021, highlighting that prototypes are already being tested on public roads. AImotive and Sony are working together to ensure that AImotive's suite of technologies provides targeted L2+ ADAS capabilities to ensure high safety standards.

"AImotive brings excitement to the automated driving industry, creating scalable and reliable automated systems. Working with them to further develop technology for the VISION-S concept is a decision that we believe will contribute to the future of mobility." says Izumi Kawanishi, Senior Vice President of Sony Corporation in charge of AI Robotics Business.

"We are super excited to be working with internationally respected Sony," says László Kishonti, CEO & Founder at AImotive. "This is a great collaboration for us, helping us better understand the key challenges in developing and integrating advanced ADAS technologies from well-respected industry leaders. We look forward to working closely with Sony to complete realizing the VISION-S Prototype."

AImotive will be announcing new and significantly enhanced versions of its respected production-ready aiDrive software stack for L2–L4 automated driving, as well as its popular aiSim development, simulation and validation tools later in Q1 2021.

About Sony Corporation: Sony Corporation is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. From game and network services to music, pictures, electronics, image sensors and financial services - Sony's purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology. For more information, visit: http://www.sony.net/

About AImotive: AImotive is one of the largest independent groups in the world, developing production-ready automated driving technologies. Our team of more than 190 engineers and scientists works in offices in the USA, Japan and Hungary to ensure our products solve the real-world challenges of driving automation. Developed in accordance with all relevant automotive standards for design and implementation, our products tackle three key automotive industry challenges: AI-based automated driving software, fast and comprehensive simulation, development and validation tools, and high-performance neural network inference hardware. To catalyze industry collaboration, our solutions are scalable, modular and hardware agnostic. Our products accelerate the safe and affordable deployment of ADAS and automated driving, bringing technologies that benefit consumers and potentially save lives to the market faster while adhering strictly to the highest standards of safety, robustness and quality. For more information, visit: http://www.aimotive.com

Contact: Bence Boda, bence.boda@aimotive.com, 0036301828085

