Search Minerals Completes Zirconium Recovery Testing at SGS Canada Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) (“Search” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that SGS Canada Inc. (“SGS”) has reported on preliminary metallurgical testing on a channel sample from SILVER FOX for recovery of a zirconium mineral concentrate. SILVER FOX is the fourth major mineralized zone in the Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis Critical Rare Earth Element (“CREE”) District and is enriched in zirconium content in comparison to FOXTROT and DEEP FOX Resources (see Search Minerals new release October 22, 2020).



HIGHLIGHTS – ZIRCONIUM RECOVERY TESTING