Search Minerals Completes Zirconium Recovery Testing at SGS Canada Inc.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) (“Search” or the “Company”) is pleased to report
that SGS Canada Inc. (“SGS”) has reported on preliminary metallurgical testing on a channel sample from SILVER FOX for recovery of a zirconium mineral
concentrate. SILVER FOX is the fourth major mineralized zone in the Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis Critical Rare Earth Element (“CREE”) District and is enriched in zirconium content
in comparison to FOXTROT and DEEP FOX Resources (see Search Minerals new release October 22, 2020).
HIGHLIGHTS – ZIRCONIUM RECOVERY TESTING
A SILVER FOX sample weighing approximately 17 kilograms was delivered to SGS from the channel sample program;
- SGS completed chemical and mineralogical analysis of the sample.
○ The sample analyzed 4.26% ZrO2 and 0.08% HfO2 and 1.02% TREO ○
○ The zirconium mineral identified was Zircon (ZrSiO4) at a grade of ~6.5% and a mineral particle size of 19 um (P50)
○ Zircon was analyzed by Electron Probe Micro Analysis (EPMA) and showed the zircon was very clean of impurities with an average ZrO2 content of 66.1%
- Mineral processing studies indicated;
○ The sample was ground to 100% passing 53 um to ensure zircon liberation
○ Iron oxides in the sample were predominantly magnetite. Davis Tube and Low Intensity Magnetic Separation (LIMS) removed iron as a high grade iron oxide concentrate
○ Wet High Intensity Magnetic Separation (WHIMS) at a magnetic intensity of 15,000 Gauss successfully recovered 70-85% of the light and heavy REEs into the magnetic concentrate in ~10% of the feed mass with only 11% zircon loss.
○ The WHIMS tails were floated under different conditions in a series of 5 tests. A fatty-acid collector was effective at zircon concentration while addition of a benzohydroxamic acid collector improved rejection of silica
- The combination of LIMS, WHIMS and Flotation yielded the following results including float test 5. Float test 5 included 4 stages of open circuit cleaning.
|Product
|Mass, %
|Analysis, %
|Distribution, %
|ZrO2
|SiO2
|Fe2O3
|ZrO2
|SiO2
|Fe2O3
|LIMS Mag Conc.
|8.7
|1.09
|10.9
|87.4
|2.2
|1.3
|73.7
|WHIMS Mag Conc.
|8.3
|4.82
|42.4
|22.0
|9.4
|4.7
|17.8
|Float Rougher Conc.
|14.4
|22.2
|62.1
|2.26
|74.6
|12.1
|3.2
|Float 4th Clean Conc.
|3.1
|43.0
|36.4
|1.14
|31.3
|1.5
|0.3
|Head (direct)
|4.26
|73.0
|9.80
- These results showed that (1) iron could be rejected by LIMS, (2) the REE’s could be concentrated by WHMIS and (3) the zircon could be floated to produce a 43% ZrO2
concentrate. This is equivalent to a 64% Zircon concentrate (ZrSiO4)
