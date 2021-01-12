Loveland Launches Holiday Hunt With Eventzee

The Loveland Light Trail led participants on a special holiday light tour throughout the city and included free nightly musical light shows at Winter Wonderlights, one of the stops, from mid-November until January 1. To promote the nightly activity, the City of Loveland’s staff took the extra step of procuring 10 unique garden gnomes for participants to find – one at each stop along the trail. Utilizing the Eventzee app players then tracked down the various gnomes and completed challenges for points.

“The response to this event was outstanding,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, “There were over 1300 participants, which is a testament to Visit Loveland’s skill in creating a scavenger hunt with such wide-ranging appeal.”

Each gnome featured in the hunt had a name, a personality, and its own set of challenges to complete. At every stop, there was a Photo Challenge to take a selfie with the gnome as proof that the gnome was found. To encourage practicing COVID-19 guidelines, those wearing masks in their photos earned bonus points, as Eventzee’s admin tool allows for point adjustment upon approving a submission. The first gnome participants met was Herbie, Loveland’s holiday gnome.

“We had so much fun creating this game with Eventzee, and we couldn’t have been more pleased with the turnout!” said Chris Bierdeman, Tourism Group Sales Coordinator for Visit Loveland. “So many people were looking for safe and fun ways to spend their time during the holidays, and this really fit the bill!”

The participants with the highest scores by December 31 received one of several grand prizes, the largest of which was a Loveland Winter Staycation consisting of an overnight stay at the Courtyard by Marriott Loveland, ice skating for 4, horseback riding at Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch, $175 in gift cards to local businesses, and a basket of Loveland-made goodies from local artisans.

If you’re interested in hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at sales@eventzeeapp.com or call us at 714-210-3850 x15. Eventzee is ideal for trade shows, conferences and orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products and increase social interactions, while observing appropriate social distances. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers. There are many ways Eventzee can help you achieve your business goals. For more information visit https://www.eventzeeapp.com/.