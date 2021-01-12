 

Jyske Realkredit explores the possibilities of issuing a new euro denominated covered bond

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                                           12th of January 2021
                                                                                                                                                 Announcement no. 6/2021




Jyske Realkredit explores the possibilities of issuing a new euro denominated covered bond

Jyske Realkredit A/S has mandated BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, DekaBank and Swedbank to explore the possibilities of issuing a new euro denominated covered bond out of capital centre E. A benchmark transaction is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.

Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit A/S

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails




