SimCorp A/S - Major shareholder announcement

With reference to Section 30 of Consolidated Act no. 377 of 2 April 2020 on capital markets, please be informed that SimCorp A/S January 12, 2021 was informed by The Capital Group Companies, Inc. that The Capital Group Companies, Inc. now owns 9.97% of the share capital and voting rights in SimCorp A/S.

The shares are traded at NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

Questions may be addressed to Anders Hjort, VP, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8800).

