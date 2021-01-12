 

Surge Arrester Market Worth $1.9 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 11:30  |  53   |   |   

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Surge Arrester Market by Type (Polymeric, Porcelain), Voltage (Medium, High, Extra High), Class (Distribution, Intermediate, Station), End-User (Utilities, Industries, Transportation), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Surge Arrester Market is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 1.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The rising demand for electricity in APAC and the growing focus of on increasing renewable energy installed capacity are encouraging utilities to invest in the electricity transmission and distribution networks, as well as in electrification projects. These investments, along with investments to replace aging electric infrastructure in North America and Europe are expected to create the demand for surge arrester market.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=4410948

Polymeric segment is expected to be the fastest-growing Surge Arrester Market by type

Polymeric surge arrester segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of surge arrester markets during the forecast period. For high-voltage and extra-high-voltage operations in newly constructed substations and other applications, end users prefer to use polymeric surge arresters despite their high cost. This is due to the high energy handling capacity and reliability of polymeric surge arresters.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Surge Arrester Market"

111 – Tables
64 – Figures
199 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/surge-arrester-market-4410948.html 

The medium voltage segment is expected to capture the major share of the Surge Arrester Market by voltage

The medium voltage surge arresters segment is expected to be the largest segment by voltage. These surge arresters find common application across end-users from the utilities, industrial, and transportation sectors. The demand for medium-voltage surge arresters is on the rise due to their use in grid-connected renewable power applications as the utilities and plant operators install surge arresters near the point of connection (PoC) to protect the network elements. Major drivers for the rising demand for medium-voltage surge arresters are the growing number of electrification projects in developing countries and the increasing focus on grid modification in developed countries for better integration of renewable energy sources.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Surge Arrester Market Worth $1.9 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Surge Arrester Market by Type (Polymeric, Porcelain), Voltage (Medium, High, Extra High), Class (Distribution, Intermediate, Station), End-User (Utilities, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Mercado Bitcoin teams up with Moss and leads the way in offsetting carbon emissions with Blockchain
Surge Copper Resumes Drilling at Ootsa and Expands Drill Program
Bermuda Stock Exchange Reports Record-Breaking Success for 2020
TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices
Portable Generators Market Size USD 4359.7 Million By 2026 At CAGR Of 7.2% - Valuates Reports
Talos Energy Announces Proposed Offering Of $100 Million Of Additional Second-Priority Senior ...
CorNeat Vision's First Patient Regains Sight Following Artificial Cornea Implantation at Rabin ...
PET Foam Market for Structural Composites to Attract Growth on Basis of Rising Popularity across Varied Applications: TMR
Eligo inks deal with GSK potentially worth up to $224M
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
vivo Announces Comprehensive Developer Platform Upgrades at VDC 2020
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments