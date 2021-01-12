SRH AlsterResearch initiiert The Social Chain AG mit Kursziel 37 Euro (35% Upside)

As a first mover, the company combines the Social Media segment - online media and online marketing - with the Social Commerce segment – end customer sales. The Social Commerce segment is the fast-growing area in which t

The Social Chain AG was founded in 2014 and has been an integrated social media company since the beginning. The Company’s core competence is the development and marketing of social media brands, social events and the sale of associated products. As a first mover, the company combines the Social Media segment - online media and online marketing - with the Social Commerce segment – end customer sales. The Social Commerce segment is the fast-growing area in which the company's own direct-to-consumer brands and products are marketed. A steady expansion is targeted through organic growth and a successful buy-and-build strategy. With a well filled acquisition pipeline, significant double-digit growth could be achieved in our view, translating into CAGR sales growth 20-23E of 20%. We initiate coverage with a BUY recommendation and a PT of 37.00 EUR

