Despite Pandemic, Patent Demand Remains Strong, According to Analysis by IFI CLAIMS

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for global patents remains strong despite the pandemic according to IFI CLAIMS Patent Services which just published its annual analysis of the world's patent leaders. Two studies were released today including the IFI Global 250 which looks across the world's major patent authorities to reveal the top holders of active patent assets and the IFI U.S. Top 50 which is based on calendar year patent grants from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Samsung holds by far the most active patent assets in the world with 80,577, 5 percent more than in 2019 and more than twice that of IBM, which ranks second on the IFI Global 250 with 38,541. Canon, with 36,161, is a close third, and Microsoft and Robert Bosch GmbH round out the top 5. In addition to Robert Bosch, other notable Europe-based companies on the Global 250 include Siemens at No. 10, Nokia at No. 18, Volkswagen at No. 23, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson at No. 28.

U.S. patent grants ticked downward only slightly in 2020 from the prior year, despite the global pandemic. Total U.S. patent grants declined less than 1 percent from 2019, going from 354,428 to 352,013. Patent applications, however, rose nearly 5 percent from 2019 to 2020, continuing an upward trend over the past four years. Highlights from the full analysis and an overview of trends appear on the IFI website.

IBM Leads 2020 U.S. Top 50

IBM, the perpetual leader in U.S. patents, once again topped the IFI U.S. Top 50, with 9,130 grants, down 1 percent from 2019. Among companies based outside America, Samsung Electronics earned the most U.S. patents, 6,415, placing it No. 2 on the list. Canon Inc., Microsoft, Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor, LG Electronics, Apple, Huawei Technologies, and Qualcomm rounded out the top 10 patent assignees during the past year.

All except Taiwan Semiconductor and Qualcomm were in the top 10 last year. Amazon stood just outside the elite 10, rising four spots from 15th place in 2019 to 11th place in 2020, with 2,244 patent grants.

Kia Motors, the South Korean car manufacturer, was one of only 19 companies on the list to increase its patent count during the past 12 months, going from 921 grants in 2019 to 1,322 in 2020. That 43 percent leap led the pack, with Sharp (ranked 32nd) rising sharply by 27 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor (ranked 6th) increasing its patent count by 21 percent. Huawei, the only representative of China in the Top 10 (ranked 9th), logged 14 percent more patents in 2020.