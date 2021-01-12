 

Loop Insights Signs LOI To Acquire Passcreator, A Leading European Digital Wallet And Mobile Marketing Company With Tier-1 Global Clients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 12:00  |  52   |   |   

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter Of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire Passcreator, a leading European digital wallet and mobile marketing company with Tier-1 clients such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW. The acquisition is expected to be completed by late January or early February 2021, subject to customary due diligence and Exchange approvals.

Acquisition of Passcreator to Provide Loop with Complete Control Over its Digital Wallet Pass Technology In Anticipation of Upcoming Business Developments

Loop commenced its technology partnership with Passcreator early in 2020 to provide Loop with the support necessary to deliver on its anticipated first-stage developments in the sports venue, hospitality, travel, and health industries. To this end, on December 29, 2020, Loop Insights announced its most successful year in Company history, including partnerships with major telecom companies TELUS and NTT DATA.

With this proposed acquisition, Loop is taking its partnership to the next level by both incorporating the Passcreator team and taking full control of its Wallet pass technology in anticipation of Loop’s next stage of significantly larger business developments. Specifically, significant interest garnered in the UK and European markets dictate that Loop secures and directly manages the further development of Passcreator’s Wallet Pass platform, which is able to deploy rapidly and at scale in up to 40 languages.

The Passcreator mobile wallet pass is built on Android and iOS Wallet pass technology. By acquiring Passcreator, Loop will vertically integrate its Wallet pass capabilities, as well as, gain access to Passcreator’s clients such as BMW and Mercedes Benz.

Loop Insights CEO, Rob Anson stated, “In our December 29th review I stated that Loop was very confident that significant developments would be announced in 2021 when our partners and customers returned from their holiday breaks. With the first week of January behind us, we have good reason to believe in the potential for significant developments in the UK and Europe, so the time was right to now acquire Passcreator, secure our core technology, and bring this great team into the Loop family.”

Seite 1 von 4
Loop Insights Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Loop Insights Signs LOI To Acquire Passcreator, A Leading European Digital Wallet And Mobile Marketing Company With Tier-1 Global Clients /NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./ VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Biogen to Launch Pioneering Study to Develop Digital Biomarkers of Cognitive Health Using Apple ...
Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
Loop Insights Selected by bdG Sports to Provide Venue Management Platform to NCAA Big West Conference Championships at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
07.01.21
Loop Insights Appoints Danny Spataro as Sr. Director of Sales, Sports, and Entertainment, to Support the Rapid Growth of the Company
04.01.21
TELUS Launches Expanded Sales and Marketing Campaign Showcasing Loop Insights’ IoT Solutions Stack Utilizing Both Direct and Indirect National Sales Channels
29.12.20
Loop Insights Reviews Its Most Successful Year in Its History, Highlighted by Revenue-Generating Partnerships, World-Class Telecom Partnerships, World’s First-Ever Venue Bubble Implementation and Expansion Into the Travel, Film, Live Entertainment Industr
21.12.20
Loop Insights Launches Digital Connect Health Platform, A Fully-Integrated Digital Healthcare Solution For Governments, After Extended Discussions With Provinces, Federal Government and Private Sector
18.12.20
Loop Insights Inc.’s (TSX.V: MTRX) (OTCQB: RACMF) Venue-Tracing Solution Key to Bubble Success
17.12.20
Loop Insights Partners With NTT DATA, Top Ranked Global IoT Services Company And Subsidiary Of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, World’s 4th Largest Telecom Ranked 55th In Fortune Global 500
16.12.20
Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) (OTCQB: RACMF) Makes History with First-Ever, End-to-End Venue-Tracing Management Solution
15.12.20
Loop Insights Announces Appointment of New CFO , Mark Lotz
14.12.20
Loop Insights Expands Venue Bubble Platform To Launch First “Film Bubble” For Major Motion Picture, In Partnership With Draganfly “Safe Set” Solutions, Production Set For January 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:18 Uhr
106
L∞p Insights = IoT + Artificial Intelligence