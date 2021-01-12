 

Schneider Electric EcoStruxure IT Expert Wins 'Data Centre Intelligent Automation and Management Innovation of the Year' at DCS Awards

- Schneider Electric EcoStruxure IT Expert is the industry's first next generation Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solution 

- Solution is vendor-agnostic and powered by AI to offer increased visibility across remote locations

- Intelligent benchmarking improves performance, resiliency and efficiency

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has today announced that its EcoStruxure IT Expert software has won the 'Data Centre Intelligent Automation and Management Innovation of the Year' category at the DCS Awards 2020. The award recognises the innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics within its next-generation, vendor-agnostic, data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) software.

EcoStruxure IT Expert provides visibility into the health and status of data centre components, gathering data from IoT-enabled physical infrastructure assets, including racks, switchgear, power distribution, cooling and UPS systems. Using AI and machine learning, it consolidates performance and alarm data, producing proactive recommendations to rectify unplanned issues before they become critical. The platform also enables users to increase visibility into the data centre environment from remote locations, delivering data-driven recommendations that improve uptime, drive efficiency and reduce costs. 

"I'm proud to accept this award for our next-generation DCIM EcoStruxure IT Expert," said Marc Garner, Vice President, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric UK&I. "Data centres provide the foundations for digital transformation and by creating vendor-agnostic DCIM software platforms that are built on the cloud, our customers can gain greater visibility into mission-critical IT environments, and leverage AI to proactively mitigate downtime."

Defining next-gen DCIM

Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure IT Expert is the industry's first cloud hosted monitoring platform, which is vendor-agnostic and powered by AI. This next-generation DCIM platform is defined by five key attributes, which differentiate it from legacy data centre management systems.

  1. It relies on cloud technologies for ease of implementation, scalability, analytics and maintenance
  2. Connects to a data lake enabling insight & event prediction with AI
  3. Utilises mobile and web technologies and integrates with third party platforms
  4. Prioritises simplicity and intuitive user experiences in its design
  5. Serves as a compliance tool to identify and eliminate potential cyber security risks

EcoStruxure IT also allows partners and service providers to more easily extend their visibility and manage multiple datacenter and edge computing sites across a larger geographical area; delivering real-time alerts and updates that allow users to proactively mitigate unplanned downtime from anywhere, at any time and on any device.

