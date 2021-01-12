Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Approval of New Stock Repurchase Program

The Company’s Chairman, President and CEO Steve Gardner said, “As we have gained better visibility into the health of the economy and the outlook for the Company, and our profitability continues to result in strong internal capital generation, this program further enhances our ability to efficiently manage capital while increasing total return to shareholders.”

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) (the “Company”), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank, announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a new stock repurchase program (the “Program”), which authorizes the Company to repurchase up to 4,725,000 shares of its common stock, representing approximately 5% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares or approximately $150 million. The Program replaces and supersedes the previous $100 million stock repurchase program approved by the Board in December 2019. The Company had not repurchased any shares of common stock under the previous stock repurchase program.

Under the new stock repurchase program, the Company may repurchase shares of common stock from time to time in open market transactions or in privately negotiated transactions as permitted under applicable rules and regulations. Repurchases may be conducted from time to time and may be suspended or terminated at any time without notice. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares of common stock and the timing of such purchases will depend upon market conditions and other considerations as may be considered in the Company’s sole discretion. Repurchases may also be made pursuant to a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks in the western region of the United States, with approximately $20 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has approximately $16 billion of assets under custody and approximately 44,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Homeowners Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.