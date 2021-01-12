Itamar Medical Acquires Technology and Assets of Spry Health

Enables Itamar to leverage Spry’s existing FDA-cleared technology to bring to market the first device for continuous remote patient monitoring (RPM) of sleep apnea





Adds the capability to monitor the longer-term accumulated disease burden of sleep apnea to complement the single night diagnostics commonly used today, including the Company’s existing WatchPAT device





Paves the way for an end-to-end digital care pathway that can further expand Itamar’s presence in obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) diagnostics and advance support for chronic cardiovascular and COPD disease management





Provides market expansion opportunity in the growing home health monitoring solutions market and potentially leverage existing reimbursement codes for RPM to create new revenue opportunities and address a projected $2 billion market





Delivers stream of continuous comprehensive patient bio-markers of sleep disorder patterns and their association with day-time physiological vital signs over time monitored in an easy to comply with watch-like device



CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ITMR), a leading medical device and digital health company focused on the integration of sleep apnea management into the cardiac patient care pathway, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire technology and assets of Spry Health for an undisclosed cash amount. Spry, based in the San Francisco Bay area, develops a wrist based medical grade remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions.

“As we sought opportunities to build on our vision of expanding sleep apnea diagnostics from a single-night test to continuous remote patient monitoring, we identified the technology commercialized by Spry Health as a perfect fit,” said Gilad Glick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Itamar Medical. “The acquisition of their FDA-cleared, wrist-worn technology and the addition of a knowledgeable pool of selected talented engineers, led by Spry co-founder and CTO Elad Ferber, provides an excellent platform for us to jump start our development initiatives to bring to market a continuous sleep apnea monitoring device to further support chronic disease management, particularly as it contributes to the added burden on cardiovascular disease.