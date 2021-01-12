Teranga Reports Highest Quarterly Production in Company History Driving a 40% Increase in Annual Gold Production; Beats High End of Full-Year Guidance Range to Achieve Fifth Consecutive Year of Record Gold Production

(All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated)

Teranga repositions as a low-cost mid-tier gold producer following the successful integration of the Sabodala-Massawa Gold Complex and a strong first year from Wahgnion

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ; OTCQX:TGCDF) is pleased to report full year gold production of 404,460 ounces for 2020, exceeding the top end of its full-year production guidance range. This marks the fifth consecutive year that the Company has both attained record annual gold production and exceeded production guidance.

As at December 31, 2020, after approximately $28 million in debt repayments during the fourth quarter, the Company’s unaudited consolidated cash balance was $75.1 million, an increase of $17.8 million over the consolidated cash balance at September 30, 2020.

Teranga produced a record 119,364 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter, increasing full year production to 404,460 ounces of gold in 2020, a year-over-year increase of 40%.

Full year gold production topped the high end of the Company’s increased guidance range of between 375,000 and 400,000 ounces with both of its operating mines, Sabodala-Massawa and Wahgnion, meeting or exceeding each of their respective guidance ranges. The Company’s original 2020 production guidance range of 345,000 to 355,000 ounces was adjusted upward mid-year.

“Teranga’s highly skilled operating teams achieved record production for the fifth year in a row, a testament to their expertise and dedication, as well as the quality of our assets,” said Paul Chawrun, Chief Operating Officer. “The successful integration of the high-grade Massawa gold project with our flagship Sabodala mine combined with the first full year of operations at Wahgnion resulted in record production for the quarter and year.”

Sabodala-Massawa produced 229,199 ounces of gold in 2020, the mid-point of its revised production guidance range of 225,000 to 235,000 ounces of gold and well above the original guidance of ~215,000 ounces of gold issued at the beginning of last year. Following commercial production at Massawa on September 1, 2020, high-grade Massawa ore was prioritized for processing through the Sabodala mill, resulting in a record 79,239 ounces of gold produced in the final quarter of the year.