 

Clear Blue Updates Investors on Major Global Corporate Initiatives

Clear Blue drives industry leadership and global growth for large-scale Smart Off-Grid projects with a new patent for dynamic battery charging, advancements to existing solutions and expansion to Africa.

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), the Smart Off-Grid company, today provides an update for its investors on key global corporate initiatives, including the opening of a new office in Nairobi, Kenya, the issuance of a new technology patent and important product and software updates.

Governments in Africa are pushing for rural connectivity to support digital services, and telecommunications operators are rolling out large-scale infrastructure projects. Clear Blue is a partner to these telecommunications operators by providing low-cost, reliable Smart Off-Grid power.

Most recently, the Company announced on October 29, 2020 that it is providing rural telecommunications Smart Off-Grid power systems and ongoing operational services in partnership with NuRAN to Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN), one of the world’s largest mobile network operators. Clear Blue is also rolling out power for 400 telecommunications sites for a major infrastructure operator in Africa, announced on November 17, 2020. This project is forecast to generate sales of $5 million CAD, for Clear Blue with 30% delivered in Q4 2020 and the remainder in Q1 2021, with gross margins in line with what the Company has historically reported.

“We believe that telecoms will be a growth sector coming out of Covid-19 and have already seen evidence of this with initial contracts and contract expansions happening with telco partners in Cameroon, Nigeria and other parts of Africa,” says Miriam Tuerk, CEO and Co-Founder of Clear Blue. “We are pleased to announce these corporate initiatives that will help to support our global growth.”

Expansion to Kenya

Recognizing the growing opportunity in Africa driven by the myriad of large-scale Smart Off-Grid power contracts that rolled out in 2020 and those in coming years, Clear Blue has established a subsidiary, Clear Blue Kenya. This comes with the opening of a new satellite office in Nairobi, Kenya, with two full-time employees and plans for additional hires in 2021. The office will provide field Research & Development (R&D) and a second operations service team to support Clear Blue’s recurring Illumience management service for full customer support, troubleshooting and technical support for systems across EMEA, in their local time zones.

