 

NICE Wins Technical Development Award at 2020 Symphony Hackathon for Integration with its Cloud-Based Messaging and Collaboration Platform

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has received the ‘Most Cutting-Edge Technical Development’ Award at the Symphony Innovate 2020 Hackathon London. NICE was recognized for taking the important first step to fully integrate its market-leading NTR compliance recording solution with Symphony, a cloud-based messaging and collaboration platform used by many of the world’s leading financial services organizations.

The Symphony Innovate Hackathon was established to spur development of unique and innovative solutions that help financial services firms optimize the way they work. Hackathon teams are judged according to their degree of innovation and the potential commercial impact of their projects. Through its integration, NICE successfully demonstrated NTR’s ability to capture and archive Symphony voice and chat conversations, and associated metadata, and search for, retrieve and play back these communications.

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, stated, “We’re thrilled to have been recognized for our cutting-edge technology development with Symphony. As financial services organizations accelerate their digital transformation and adopt new communication modalities in growing numbers, they need to continue to be mindful of MiFID II, Dodd-Frank and other regulations that require all types of communications to be recorded for regulatory compliance. This proof of concept is an important first step forward to extending our popular NTR compliance recording solution to Symphony users.”

Olivier Poupeney, Director of Developer Relations, Symphony, explained, “Hackathons continue to be an integral component to the development of vital and ingenious workflow automations and apps on Symphony. Hackathons encourage and breed innovation, as shown through NICE’s development of their NTR integration. It is creations such as this that will help drive the evolution of regulatory compliance-based integrations. Congratulations to NICE and their expert execution to develop NTR.”

Winning entries from the Symphony Innovate Hackathon London and other virtual Symphony Hackathons will advance to the Symphony Olympics which will be hosted by Symphony in 2021. This will see winners from all around the globe compete against each other.

Offered as an on-premise or cloud solution, the NICE Trading Recording System (NTR) is an all-in-one compliance-focused trade conversation recording platform used by most of the world’s leading banks and investment firms for capturing and archiving trade conversations from turrets, desk phones, and mobile phones, as well as voice, video, chat and screen sharing from unified communications platforms.

